Independence Day: Let Us Salute White Coat Warriors for Their Brave Fight against COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has been truly a very testing time for doctors and other healthcare workers. Never in recent history have I seen doctors and healthcare workers wage such a relentless, extremely stressful, demanding and valiant war as they did this time against an invisible enemy—the COVID-19 virus.

To quote Winston Churchill, healthcare workers have “offered their blood, sweat, tears, and toil” in this deadly war. They truly are the warriors trying to keep the nation safe against a deadly and slippery enemy, just like our armed forces, who keep the country safe against external enemies.

I have seen first-hand the unprecedented terrible effects on healthcare workers and their families during the first and second waves of the COVID pandemic. It was physically demanding, psychologically draining, and a devastating time for all of us. During both the waves many healthcare workers were infected and unfortunately we lost many of our colleagues who had to make the ultimate sacrifice in the war against COVID-19.

Healthcare workers have been fearlessly working 24×7 for the last one-and-half year, without any rest or concern for themselves, just to make sure that the society is safe. Not only has there been immense stress and hardship for them but their families too have gone through a harrowing time.

The COVID pandemic has affected healthcare providers in many ways: getting exposed to and infected by the pathogen, long stressful working hours, fatigue, psychological distress, facing social stigma, inability to spend time with families, financial stress due to decreased footfalls of non-COVID patients and, in some occasions, physical and psychological violence by relatives of patients who had a poor outcome.

During the first wave, since the disease was new to the world, there was no immunity against this virus. Hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers got infected and unfortunately thousands succumbed to the illness. However, with the advent of vaccination and better personal protection gear, there was some relief during the catastrophic second wave. Unfortunately, we again lost some of our warriors during the second wave, because of the huge number of infected patients with serious illness due to the extremely infectious Delta variant of the virus.

The pandemic’s impact on female healthcare givers seems to have been more than men and they deserve special mention.

From the bottom of my heart, I would like to bow in respect, salute and congratulate the white coat warriors and other healthcare workers for their unparalleled service to save lives and give succour to patients and their families. They certainly have brought nobility back to the profession, which had lost some of its sheen in the last few decades. There are many ways in which we could help our healthcare warriors.

* It is very important that all healthcare givers get vaccinated mandatorily and pay utmost importance to personal protection.

* In spite of the extremely busy schedule, all healthcare workers like doctors, nurses and paramedical staff must try to maintain regular food habits, eat nutritious food, keep themselves hydrated, try to get enough sleep and stay relaxed.

* The psychological impact of COVID on healthcare workers has been profound and hence frequent counselling sessions, motivation and pep talks need to be conducted not only for healthcare workers but also their families.

* There should be a provision for appropriate and adequate free medical care for healthcare workers who have been infected by the virus.

* Frontline workers must be incentivised for the stressful and high-risk job they are involved in.

* There should be job security, wherever possible, since there has been a significant economic impact on some healthcare workers because of the decrease in non-COVID-related healthcare activities.

I do hope the society acknowledges their contribution and remains grateful to the healthcare workers. The greatest favour the society can do is: follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus, which could spell disaster for healthcare workers, the economy and the country at large.

The greatest disservice, according to me, is act of violence and vandalism against healthcare workers and healthcare facilities, especially when the outcomes are poor. This is akin to citizens attacking our soldiers if they lose a battle in spite of their best efforts. This is unpardonable, abhorrent behaviour, and cannot and should not be tolerated or condoned. I strongly urge the citizens of this country to not resort to such acts. In case of such an act, the perpetrators must be dealt with an iron fist.

The greatest service you can offer to healthcare professionals is, stand up and raise your voice against any act of violence against a medical professional. Let us all—healthcare workers, the public and the government—work together as a team in the fight against COVID and we will surely win this war.

The author is Chairman, Manipal Hospitals. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

