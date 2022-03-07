India Needs a Millet Revolution. A Public-Private Partnership Can Set it in Motion

The 2022 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlighted the immediate need for climate adaptation and identified ecosystem-based adaptation that collaborates with local communities as one of the main approaches to achieve this. For India, the cultivation of homegrown millets, which are indigenous to our local cultures and geographies, is a perfect example of an ecosystem-based approach.

These sturdy crops – local, resilient against drought and floods, with the potential to provide nutritional and livelihood security – could be the perfect ally in our fight against climate change.

Incidentally, Union Budget 2022 has called for special provisions for the support of post-harvest value addition and branding of millet products – a proposal that is well-timed and will help provide a road map for millets and move towards a sustainable agriculture policy. Millet cultivation has seen a revival in India recently, thanks to government support and the rebranding of millets as “nutri-cereals”.

Several initiatives have been undertaken in the last few years to promote millets. The Initiative for Nutritional Security through Intensive Millet Promotion (INSIMP), launched as part of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana in 2012, provided an impetus to farmers through technology demonstrations, provision of inputs, financial assistance, and aid in post-harvest value addition. The scheme helped pave the way for the millet missions which were adopted by several states.

