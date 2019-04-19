Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Is Priyanka Chaturvedi's Move 'Opportunistic'? Cong Turnout is Right to Question Party but Switch Raises Eyebrows

She is right in demanding answers from her parent party, but her move to the Shiv Sena, indeed, has shocked many who have agreed or disagreed with her.

Bhupendra Chaubey | CNN-News18bhupendrachaube

Updated:April 19, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Is Priyanka Chaturvedi's Move 'Opportunistic'? Cong Turnout is Right to Question Party but Switch Raises Eyebrows
File photo of former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Loading...
I once asked Priyanka Chaturvedi if she was a relative of online journalist Swati Chaturvedi. Both aggressive and sharp. And both of whom I admire. Priyanka shot back and retorted that this was the last time I had asked her this question.

Over the last four years, I can’t remember how many times Priyanka must have appeared on CNN News18’s flagship show, Viewpoint, hosted by me, to rebuke me, to accuse me of being a ‘bhakt’, of being totally one-sided and what else.

Most recently, when a TV debate got really hot between her and a BJP spokesperson, I got an official complaint from the Congress’ media cell. The media cell officer was at deep pains to explain to me just how deeply attached Priyanka was to the Congress idea and hence, could never take a frontal verbal assault on the grand old party lightly.

Reason why I am narrating these instances is to show that in today’s hyper-nationalistic and opportunistic politics, it is naive for anyone to expect ideological commitment from anyone. Ideology and present-day politics don’t go hand in hand.

Just like Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, a terror accused, is plain opportunism being practised by the BJP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, too, is using the oldest trick in the book. Political opportunism.

Before her, there was once a high-profile move away from the Shiv Sena to the Congress. That was Sanjay Nirupam, who is now one of the key candidates of the party from Mumbai. Another bright and erudite person who spent a long time with the Sena only to move out later, towards the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was Rahul Narvekar. World has forgotten him.

Priyanka is much smarter. She is right to accuse the Congress of not being fair to her. She is right in demanding answers from her parent party. However, her move to the Shiv Sena, indeed, has shocked many who have agreed or disagreed with her.

Dear Priyanka, I do hope that we will still spar on TV. I do hope that there is some iota of ideological commitment that’s left in you.

Let me conclude with a candid comment she once made in the heat and dust of battleground Gujarat in 2017. While chatting up with her over a cup of tea, having tweeted a day earlier that I didn’t quite see the BJP losing Gujarat, she said, “Chaubeyji, uou don’t understand. But it’s important for the sanity of this country, that Modi is defeated in every possible way, in whatever way possible.”

Well 2019 isn’t 2017. And Priyanka Chaturvedi has clearly come a long way since then.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram