Kerala Court Wants Officials to Stay Away from Old Temple Tradition Citing Secularism: Here Is Why It’s Problematic

The Kerala High Court has stirred up a hornet’s nest by issuing an order to judicial officials on the ‘Kodathi Villuku’ — an annual event at Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple, where lamps are lit on the day of Ekadashi. Kodathi Villuku’s literal translation is “court’s lamp” and it involves members of the legal fraternity, including even High Court judges, who take part in the annual event.

The said memorandum has been issued on the instruction of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar. While taking objection to the term Kodathi, which suggests the event has links to the court, the order also asked the officials to “not actively involve themselves” in organising the event.

While the order justified itself as a move to protect the courts as “secular democratic institutions” under the Constitution, it is actually problematic at so many levels.

First, it is a 100-year-old tradition started by a Muslim court officer in the first place. A Muslim munsiff named Keyi at the Chavakkad court started this tradition of lighting lamps at the temple on Guruvayur Ekadashi, which was later continued by a trust formed with participation of lawyers in the district.

This tradition later became immensely popular with police officials and local merchants also joining the lawyers in lighting lamps. In fact, police call their event ‘Police Vilukku’ and, wait, there is one by SBI officials as well, called ‘SBI Vilukku’.

This community participation and representation of various associations at the temple is a beautiful example of the Indian variant of secularism – ‘sarv dharma sambhava’. The court is objecting to the term “Kodathi”, but it is not the court but a trust, Guruvayur Ekadasi Kodathi Vilukku committee, that actually organises the event. However, the court finds the name a compromise with its secular credentials. What’s really problematic is the court discouraging officials from the event by saying they should not feel “compelled or obliged to attend the event” in the name of secularism. This leaves little scope for personal liberty.

Indian secularism, unlike the French, is modelled more on ideas of equal space for every religion. It is the French secularism that proposes complete divorce of religion and the state.

In our country, judges and politicians alike, attend religious events such as Christian Sunday Mass or Eid events. Almost all bar associations in the country organise Eid parties and iftar events. It also brings to memory the case of Kurian Joseph, a former judge of the Supreme Court who while serving as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, preached Bible on Shalom TV. While there was a raging controversy over Kurian’s judgements, where his religious views were seen as affecting his constitutional duties, there is no such case in the Kodathi Vilukku event. It is simply a voluntary act of the willing to light a lamp at the temple.

This entire controversy, meanwhile, reminds us of how Indian secularism is becoming a pretext to target Hindu traditions and practices alone. It is a legacy of the Nehruvian model of secularism, where even the then president Dr Rajendra Prasad was dissuaded by Jawaharlal Nehru from inaugurating Somnath Temple who ultimately did it in his personal capacity.

It was the same Nehruvian hangover that led to a criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he inaugurated the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, notwithstanding the fact that it was his government that undertook reforms to provide “ease of doing Haj” to Indian Muslims.

India is a civilisational state with a long history of acceptance and coexistence. It is the imposition of western model of secularism that is stirring up trouble despite it being 75 years since we sent our colonisers away.

(The author is a PhD in international relations from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University. Her research focuses on the political economy of South Asia and regional integration. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication)

