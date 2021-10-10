Mental Health Pandemic is Real, Needs as Much Attention as Covid-19

He was 65 years old and had pain all over his body. This man had won over Covid-19 after a brief stint at a hospital but was very depressed. He recovered with medicines and counselling.

The mental health pandemic is real following the invasion of the RNA virus. Disasters cause a spate of mental distress in a continuum from mild symptoms to frank illness.

The consequences of mental health are being studied in India on the Bangalore Circus Fire 1981, Bhopal Gas Tragedy, earthquakes and cyclones in Gujarat and many others. Studies of the Vietnam war veterans helped understand the psychosocial impact of disasters.

The invisibility of the virus, long impact phase (virus has been relentlessly attacking since 19 months) inability to nurse loved ones who were admitted and not being able to perform the last rites has magnified the psychosocial impact. The poor are always affected more than the others.

“Mental health in an unequal world” is the theme on this World Mental Health Day. Events in the last 19 months have brought telescopic focus on mental health, mental illness and services available for the same.

Unicef’s – The State of the World’s Children 2021, On My Mind Report — released a few days ago addressed the mental health of children for the first time in 75 years.

Building equity across mental health services and minimising the disparities are a huge challenge. Following are a few solutions to mitigate the numbing and emotional pain of those affected in India.

Families with Deaths

The way the state machinery detected Covid in villages, cities and districts, the same zeal needs to be shown to reach out to those families who have lost loved ones. With more than 4 lakh deaths across India, thousands would need mental health support.

The country has about 30,000 mental health professionals, including psychologists, MSW’s, psychiatrists and others. Support group activities can be initiated offline and online for the families to heal them from their pain. Medical Associations, Association of Psychologists and MSW groups can spearhead this noble cause.

Support group meetings have helped careers, suicide survivors, adolescents and many other groups.

These can be conducted by them with a basic understanding of grief and its resolution. Short training can be provided to them. Early intervention can prevent long term mental health consequences such as depression.

Many myths need to be shattered here such as ‘Time is the best healer’, ‘Crying is a sign of weakness.’

When I conducted a support group meeting a few weeks ago, a Covid survivor shared that he has been given a ‘mantra’ by his priest that provides him a lot of solace.

At Latur, during our intervention following an earthquake in 1993, Murari Bapu’s ‘Ram Kathas’ were more popular than our ‘mental health sessions’. Following the cyclone and riots in Gujarat I found that ‘Allah’ and songs by the great poet Narsi Mehta offered much needed solace.

Hence, the cultural wisdom needs to be respected, assimilated and integrated without touching the spiritual denominators of the affected population during the healing sessions. East and the West need to meet.

Mental health is not rocket science and those who need medications and therapy can be referred to the closest government hospital or to private practitioners who volunteer to provide pro bono care. Access to families can be facilitated by government agencies, NGOs and the state health apparatus.

Covid-19 Survivors and Others

Those who survived Covid-19, health and emergency care workers also suffer from different disorders. Many survivors report with sudden increase in heart rate and feel that they will drop dead. These are panic attacks that can be easily treated.

Others have multiple vague aches and pains. A sizeable number have issues related to sleep and appetite. Excessive hand washing also is a cause of concern.

In a recent study in South East Asia, more than 30% were found to be suffering from depression and 40% were seen to be suffering from anxiety.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are also seen in big numbers. Japan has shown increase in suicides following Covid. USA sees an increase in ‘fentanyl’ poisoning — a painkiller made from opium. A small number have difficult memories and nightmares troubling them. They are also not able to experience joy or sadness.

UK has a minister for loneliness and Japan has followed suit. Australia has a mental health minister. Madhya Pradesh has a minister for happiness.

India needs a mental health minister as one-seventh of people are mentally ill, that makes 20 crore Indians needing immediate treatment, according to the ministry of health & ICMR 2019.

Early identification and treatment is the need of the day. Mumbai had a robust Covid helpline across every municipal ward for beds and others need it too. (1916 helpline number)

Similar mental health helplines as vigorous is the need of the hour across the 718 districts of the country. Though a few helplines have started they are not enough. Massive publicity of the same will kill shame and stigma.

When ICMR can conduct seropositivity surveys to study herd immunity across the country, similarly studies to evaluate the mental health morbidity is a must. Why is this discrimination?

As of today there are 5 lakh beds across India in a ready state in case the third wave strikes. The same passion, strategy and systems building needs to be shown for mental health work.

Social Media Outreach

With immense political will the state has provided free food grains and doles to more than 80 crore Indians for long. The will, zeal, passion and strategic management are attributes that India possesses today.

Adding mental health software inside the grey cells of the policy makers and politicians can radically change the scenario.

In an era of 50 crore Indians using smartphones, social media needs to be fully utilised to create awareness of mental health, mental illness and improve help seeking behaviour of those who are under emotional distress.

The most creative and high volume media campaigns happen during elections where tons of money are spent. Mental health campaigns need the same gusto, and that is possible.

Covid has provided an opportunity to upscale our mental health systems. Where 1,39,123 die by suicides than tuberculosis (79,000 in 2019), or malaria, mental health has been ignored for long.

The time has come to accept that saving lives are very important but that is just one part of the song. Restoring energy in the minds will make the song more meaningful and the India more productive.

Dr Harish Shetty is psychiatrist at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital. He has worked with flood and riot survivors. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

