Modi@8: PM Has Awakened Bharat, Boosted Morale of Soldiers, Led Country by Example During Covid, Says Ex-ITBP Chief



India is a fast emerging nation — acknowledged, heard and looked at with expectations of guidance and help in needy situations. Growing innovations, a large pool of sincere, dedicated and trained manpower working globally, the creation of vast infrastructure for nearly 135 crore Indians and helping all geographies during disasters and calamities have attracted global leadership and communities towards India.

In the current Russia-Ukraine situation, the world leadership is hopeful that India will be able to negotiate peace in the region, and work towards keeping hunger away by providing food grains (wheat) to poor countries of the world. Another challenge for the humanity at large is climate change; India is making a significant contribution to protect the mother earth as well as interests of small, poor and developing nations. India is a ray of hope in these difficult times. There is a sea change in India’s existence, participation and contribution in the global community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s far-sightedness, nationalism, compassion for humanity, eagerness to learn and listen, devotion to nation’s development, contribution in awakening rich and developed countries regarding dangerous consequences of terrorism on this globe have made India a “nation of hopes”.

Jawans deployed at the borders or guarding areas as policemen always look towards nation’s leadership to get support which they need. PM Modi believes in personal relations as he understands that soldiers need support to keep their morale high. He frequently visited the border areas and interacted with the jawans in the last eight years and ensured that he celebrates Diwali with them. I had a chance to be part of these events when he visited Harsil on the way to Kedarnath on November 8, 2018. He narrated the names of all on the Kailash Mansarover Yatra villages, which the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) accompanied him for several decades. The Harsil Cantonment is on the banks of Bhagirathi river and he went deep inside it even when the water was cold and freezing. But the PM went along, and performed the puja and returned. This shows his solid mental strength with well-coordinated physical vigour.

In the last eight years, the PM ensured that the border villages get enough infrastructure. I, as the director-general of ITBP, was tasked to ensure that nothing comes in the way of the infrastructural work in spite of the Chinese aggression.

The result of PM’s vision and dedication is that now 75% of border outposts in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have road connectivity, and electricity arrangements have been made. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic when the economy came to a standstill and there was a shortage of funds, money was provided for infrastructure in 2020 when the Chinese violated bilateral agreements. The PM understood that soldiers deployed at the border need his direct support so he visited the forward areas in Ladakh and raised their morale. He was always concerned about their living conditions, and special winter uniform, transportation and means of communication were provided to them that helped modernising the forces. He is quite decisive and ensures execution. During the conflict, the government was always prompt with its strategies and the next steps.

Another instance highlighting PM’s decision-making skills and his promptness was witnessed by the nation during the pandemic. During initial days of Covid outbreak in January 2020, everybody was quite clueless as limited information was shared from Wuhan, China, about the coronavirus. There was a massive loss of human life and no medical treatment was available amidst the lockdown, doctors were clueless about the disease, Covid warriors ensured they save as many as they can, several young men and women and students were left stranded as there was no transport available. But the Modi government took immediate steps to evacuate the Indian students and citizens. The ITBP was first volunteer to create the Covid care and isolation centres on its Chawla campus close to the International Airport in Delhi.

The home ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office were regularly in touch with us. They only enquired about our needs, and the operational task was left to the ITBP. All equipment for the medical needs were facilitated through the PM Cares fund. More than 1,000 students, dozens of families, people from more than 10 countries were taken care of in isolation till their health parameters were normal. Later, the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and hospital, with the capacity of 10,000 beds, was created in Chattarpur in Delhi. Home minister Amit Shah personally visited this facility, directed authorities to assuage available medical equipment, medicines to help out our people. The home minister is a great planner, well read, and best at executing tasks.

The PM not only looks after the soldiers but medal winners in sports. He keeps organising dinners, lunches for sportspersons to keep them motivates. He ensured that all get a personal touch and feel as if they are meeting a family member.

In July 2021, PM Modi invited all members of the India’s Olympic team going to Tokyo at his residence. My daughter, Yashaswini Singh, a pistol shooter, was also part of the team.

The PM interacted with her and said, “How come you have not prepared and appeared for the civil service. Both of your parents are civil servants who motivated and supported you to be a sports person.” This is how PM Modi does his homework about people. He knew the background of each team member and interacted with everyone by calling their name. The team was full of joy and happiness after their return, and lifted their spirits even more.

I have personally witnessed how the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat has awakened Bharat, with a bright future full of hopes for all its countrymen for a better life. Modi has transformed the sleeping elephant India into a fast-moving country showing the world what we can do. We will be a manufacturing hub and a servicing partner in the global economy.

The author is a 1984 batch IPS officer and former DG ITBP, BSF, NSG, SSB, CRPF. SS Deswal was the DG ITBP during India’s face-off with China in 2020 and also looked after the world’s largest Covid-19 centre in Delhi till 2021 August. He is the only IPS officer who was tasked to head five armed police forces. He has also served in the CBI and as the Gurugram Commissioner. The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not represent the stand of this publication.

