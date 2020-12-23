Modi’s Thoughtful Speech at AMU Spreads Message of Unity, Boosts Students’ Morale

On the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a very thoughtful speech. He reminded everyone that the present students and the alumni must support the unity in the country and come out as one. He said that they should not give any political colour to all the national events taking place in India.

Modi said AMU has produced many freedom fighters, who set aside their ideological differences and fought together. He congratulated the university for propagating education. He said the students and alumni of the university should become ambassadors of the unity in the country because a lot of students from Islamic countries also come to the university to study. They should not feel that there is any kind of a divide in India, he said, as he urged the students to talk about the oneness of the country so that when these foreign students go back to their own country, they talk about India as a country that happily resides with all its diversities.

Modi congratulated students and alumni of the AMU, saying the research done by them has been stellar. He urged them to further work upon their strengths to unify the nation. He also assigned duties to the students that they should go back and read and celebrate the work done by a lot of stalwarts who studied at the university and made India proud.

He also spoke about all the initiatives and activities taken up by AMU during Covid-19 and congratulated the students for the same. He also laid to rest the criticism and speculations made by opposition parties that AMU is associated with only one particular community. The Prime Minister also propagated a message of oneness from there. He put to rest all such baseless allegations and put out a message which said that we are Indians first and such differences should not be manufactured. His speech was a very positive one and all the students along with members of the administration were very happy with his speech.

The author is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP. Views are personal.