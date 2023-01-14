Mr Bhagwat is Right! Supremacist Version of Any Ideology Can Be an Obstacle in Nation’s Progress

Mohan Bhagwat, sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), recently gave a statement, saying: “Hindustan should remain Hindustan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy. We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together — they (Muslims) must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here — whether a Hindu or a communist — must give up this logic.”

Being a land of ample resources and opulent topography, the Indian landmass has been alluring rulers, conquerors, explorers and invaders alike since time immemorial. The discoverer got enticed by the rich philosophical tradition and came to seek answers of the big questions in life; whereas the conqueror got seduced by the literal riches and sought to ransack the materialistic commodities.

In what can only be called a mystical phenomenon, this landmass not only accommodated the influx and incursions but also provided each faction the opportunity to thrive in its own unique way. The Vedic philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world being one family, made it possible for different races, ethnicities and belief systems to co-exist as a nation. The Parsi community making its way into India as a refugee after the Islamic conquest of modern-day Iran and then flourishing in almost all walks of life is one historical example of India’s absorbent and tolerant nature.

The Muslim invasions on the Indian soil gave birth to many different strands of the Islamic philosophy; while some interacted with the existing values and transformed into Indian versions of a foreign ideology, the others maintained a supremacist attitude.

There was the Mughal ruler Babur, who held extremely bigoted views towards India and Indians, famously quoting in his biography: “Hindustan is a country of few charms. Its people have no good looks, no good manners, no genius or capacity. Their residences have no charm, air, regularity or symmetry. Peasants and poor people move about mostly naked.” On the other hand, there was Akbar, who believed that a ruler’s duty was to treat everyone equally, whatever their belief. He also ended jizya, a discriminatory tax imposed on non-Muslims. Another Mughal ruler, Aurangzeb was a supremacist despot, who once again imposed jizya, desecrated temples and even tried to curb the festivities around the festivals of Diwali and Holi. At the same time, his brother, Dara Shikoh, was the true son of the soil and a champion of interfaith harmony. He translated the Upanishads and other important sources of Hindu religion and spirituality from Sanskrit to Persian. Through these translations, he was largely responsible for taking the Hindu culture and spiritual traditions to Europe and the West.

Any individual, who does not comprehend the essence of this nation’s teachings, does not amalgamate with its pristine, ancient culture and who only wishes to plunder its riches with force cannot be called Indian by any measure. This also needs to be understood that a supremacist version of any ideology, which claims to have monopoly over truth, will always become an obstacle in the path of communal harmony. It became evident during the tragic Partition of this nation what a supremacist and exclusivist version of any ideology can do to its people, and what can be its human cost.

Certain misunderstandings regarding the Muslim rule over India also need to be alleviated for better harmonisation between the communities. First of all, the ancestors of an average Muslim today did not rule over this nation ever in history, most of the collective ancestors of Hindus and Muslims were ruled over by a handful of Muslim rulers, who did not originate in India.

Second, there are only two types of relation one can have with any historical figure. The first is genetic (or hereditary), and the second is ideological. An average Muslim today is not genetically linked to someone like Babur, who originated in Uzbekistan, while at the same time, an average Muslim today should not logically relate to Babur’s ideology since he abhorred everything about his country and ancestors. It is one of history’s biggest ‘what-ifs’: How the trajectory of India’s progress and interfaith harmony would have changed had Dara Shikoh succeeded Shah Jahan as the ruler of India, but today the choice between Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh is clear. One worked on devastation of this nation’s culture while the other revered and promoted it, one maintained a supremacist attitude, while the other worked on promoting the values of mutual respect.

While one may not be able to go back in time and amend the events of history, it is totally possible to make the right choices in the light of historical events to make the present and future a more liveable place. As the celebrated speaker Lisa Nichols put it, the world sees you the way you see yourself. Similarly, those who identify themselves with the invaders will invariably be counted as the outsiders.

The author takes special interest in history, culture and geopolitics. He is a proponent of religious reform and identifies himself as “an Indic Muslim exploring Vedic knowledge and cultural heritage through music”. When he is not writing columns, he enjoys playing drums and performing raps. Views expressed are personal.

