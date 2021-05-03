Not Just Bengal, Didi is One of the Tallest Leaders in India Today: TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Bengal for their correct thinking and their appreciation of the good work that the Trinamool Congress government has been doing. Of course, salutations to Mamata Banerjee because she single-handedly took Bengal forward on the path of development and ensured progress reached every individual and every section of society—women, children, senior citizens, adivasis. In turn, they have realized that they are better off now than what they were earlier. That is why they have been by her side.

Mamata Banerjee has always respected the rights of women. More than 30 per cent elected MPs in TMC are women—no other party in the country has done this. The party has reserved 50 per cent seats for women in the local bodies’ elections. Mamata Banerjee has launched several women-centric development schemes, including the Swasthya Sathi health cover scheme, wherein the card holder is the senior-most woman member of the family. Women are feeling empowered and, therefore, the good response in the elections.

No other political party has a working force that constitutes nearly 50 per cent women. I am also heading a branch of the women’s wing, Banga Janani; thousands of women have done door-to-door canvassing and propagated Mamata Banerjee’s ideas. Not only is she the tallest leader in Bengal, she is one of the tallest leaders in the country today.

Bengal has always been against polarization and has always taken everyone along. The results are a proof that people of the state have rejected religious polarization. Those who left the party in the run-up to the elections were greedy and indulged in unscrupulous activities. When Mamata Banerjee came to know about it, she hauled them up and they possibly realized that they were not in her good books anymore and would not get their old plum positions. That’s why they jumped ship.

Although I am not a part of the government, but Mamata Banerjee has said that she would ask for free COVID vaccination for every citizen of India, not just Bengal. The central government should have focused on COVID prevention instead of coming and fighting Bengal elections. Their priority should have been the people of India, whom they neglected.

Disclaimer: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is TMC Lok Sabha MP. She is also the chairperson of Banga Janani Bahini, a women’s wing of TMC.

(As told to News18.com)

