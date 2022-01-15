Novak Djokovic — The Isolated One

Novak Djokovic’s position is one of isolation — no pun intended.

It is not a new place to be for him. For years, Djokovic has felt he isn’t as adored as his contemporary rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, for reasons that will differ from person to person. No matter how much he wins, he somehow isn’t as loved.

Now he finds himself in isolation — real and perceived — as he goes into detention one more time in Australia post his visa cancellation, and is awaiting Judgment Day one more time.

Most people can’t seem to understand his stance of not taking the vaccine, others believe this is hardly the right fight to fight.

Djokovic is walking a thin line between being an individual — who legally has the right to refuse a vaccine — and being a star whose actions are always under scrutiny and whose moves can set a precedent for others.

Regardless, most people feel for him on two grounds.

One, nobody wants to see Nole go through what he is — vaccine stance apart – and many respect his individual choice.

Second, some feel he is becoming his own worst enemy and has on a number of occasions, and is hurting his chances of achieving unparalleled greatness.

Djokovic is on the cusp of history to become the first man in tennis history to win record 21 grand slams. So far he was catching up to Roger and Rafa. But from here on, he is expected to set the benchmark and can end with a number unattainable for most.

Yet, he hasn’t altered his stance on vaccines and has run into the crosshairs of authorities, which people feel he can easily avoid. Eye on the big picture, Novak!

But if as an individual, he feels so strongly about his right to choice, that he is even willing to forego his chances to better his rivals, the legacy he has worked so hard for, is he being stubborn or admirable?

The crux of this new battle is whether Djokovic is anti-vaccine and whether he can promote that sentiment in Australia, which has one of the highest percentage of fully vaccinated population already. While many have made their judgements, the Serbian has never backed or participated in any ‘anti-vax’ movements. He has been a staunch believer of controlling what he puts into his body and is exercising his personal choice.

But what is the effect of his stance? Well, his persecution has actually fuelled more outrage amongst actual anti-vaxxers who are using this to signal what could happen to them next.

One really wonders if all the proclaimed intention in stopping Djokovic has been brutally misplaced and is having a rather unintentional effect. Clamping down on vaccine sceptics is hardly the way to deal with hesitancy.

Even as he faces another battle in Australia, all eyes are on not what the judicial verdict will be, but what happens after that. If he loses, he has to pack his bags and will possibly not be able to play at Melbourne for a few years, and even the other grand slams this year. Faced with that prospect, will he alter his stance?

If he wins his challenge to the cancellation of his visa at the eleventh hour, just two days before his first match at the Australian Open, will he stay and play or withdraw after making a point?

The world number one has been gracious through what has clearly become a witch hunt, a retribution for his personal choice to not take a COVID vaccine, hung out to dry in public, labelled a public danger. How he acts post the verdict could define his legacy off court.

When this started not many could understand his stance or why he is going down this road, but now he is fighting a fight that many will associate with. A fight against a system that is arbitrary and vindictive.

Even the staunchest of his opponents won’t deny — the decision against him is purely political at this stage. It’s a fight for those who are seen at the fringes with their choices that the world doesn’t seem to understand and Novak has been in that boat for a while, even before the question of vaccines. But this fight will ultimately be crucial in deciding whether they deserve the right to those choices.

No wonder, now he would have more support than he ever did. Maybe, he will even be respected and loved the way he always longed for.

Shivani Gupta is a senior journalist and co-author of ‘Ace against Odds’, Sania Mirza’s autobiography.

