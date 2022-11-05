Opinion | Benjamin Netanyahu’s Return to Power a Big Boost to India-Israel Ties

In January this year, India and Israel marked 30 years of diplomatic relations. And what better way to celebrate this occasion than the return of a strong advocate of closer Indo-Israeli bilateral ties. Yes, former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is returning to power.

The longest-serving prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu was unlikely to stay out of power for too long. An unnatural coalition was formed with the only purpose of keeping him out, but the opposition to Netanyahu has not lasted long enough. From India’s perspective, this is nothing less than the return of a dear friend in the Jewish nation.

Modi welcomes Netanyahu’s return to power

Back home in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a welcome message for Netanyahu as is customary for a new leader of any strategic partner nation. The prime minister, however, seemed to make it clear that he was welcoming his “friend” and not just his counterpart.

“Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

On the PM’s part, this may be interpreted as soft-signalling towards acceleration and warmth in Indo-Israel ties driving on a personal relationship between him and Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s old relationship with India

Netanyahu has had an old relationship with India. He is an alumnus of the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he struck friendships with Indian students who later went on to become prominent figures.

The longest serving Israeli PM has always demonstrated an affinity for Indian culture and ethos. He and his wife, Sara, are self-declared fans of Indian delicacies. They were also spotted at the Independence Day celebrations organised by the Indian embassy in Israel on August 15. Netanyahu ensured that he took some precious time out of his tight schedule to attend the celebrations.

His first-hand interaction with erudite Indians and the entire history of India’s tolerant attitude towards the Jewish community is perhaps what shaped Netanyahu’s friendly outlook towards India. In this backdrop, Indo-Israeli ties blossomed during his premiership. This was particularly visible in his “bromance” with PM Modi.

In 2017, Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Israel. This indicated how New Delhi was making a departure from its decades-old policy of maintaining a partnership with Israel while taking Palestine’s side at international forums.

India had then started balancing its relationship with Israel and Palestine in line with its own security interests and growing closer ties to Israel. During the July 2017 visit, the world got the first glimpse of Netanyahu-Modi friendship.

Netanyahu extended a warm welcome to Modi on his visit and followed him “like a shadow”. Visuals of the two leaders standing barefoot at the Olga Beach in Israel became a social media sensation. Both Modi and Netanyahu seemed to communicate a common message to the global audience – Modi-Netanyahu camaraderie is going to take Indo-Israel ties forward.

In 2018, Netanyahu returned the favour and made his first visit to India. He became only the second Israeli PM to visit the country and the same camaraderie was on display as Modi received the Israeli leader at the Delhi airport.

The visit involved further developments on knowledge-based partnership between the two countries with several agreements in the field of innovation, development, science and technology, as well as space.

Personal relationship drives bilateral ties

A special attribute of the chemistry between Modi and Netanyahu is that it drives bilateral ties further. At the end of the day, personal relationship and chemistry between two leaders can only kick-start diplomatic proximity. It does serve as good optics in domestic and international politics, but much of the strengthening of bilateral ties is based on low-profile agreements, understandings as well as trust-building.

In India’s case, the right-wing narrative does support better ties with Israel and the visuals of Modi-Netanyahu bonding do serve the purpose. Netanyahu has used his closeness with world leaders, including Modi, as a part of his election campaign in the past.

With Modi and Netanyahu, however, substantial progress always complemented their bilateral relationship. During Modi’s Israel visit, the two countries elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. This secured closer Indo-Israel ties for the future and even the constitution of I2U2 (India, Israel, United States and United Arab Emirates) and free trade talks between the two countries can be seen as an extension of the same understanding.

Later, when Netanyahu visited India for six days, he brought along a 130-member business delegation. This again hinted at how the two countries kept exploring possibilities to expand bilateral ties. In fact, a Netanyahu-led Israel seemed to have understood the depth of relationship with India across different sectors of the economy.

Thus, with Netanyahu returning to power, we are definitely going to see a bit more of Modi-Netanyahu camaraderie but, more importantly, we are also going to witness the deepening and strengthening of bilateral ties between India and Israel.

(Akshay Narang is a columnist who writes on national and international affairs. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication)

Read all the Latest Opinions here