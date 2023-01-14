Opinion | CPEC, Ecological Disaster and Societal Crisis in Balochistan

Over a couple of years, a wave of protests has been going on in Balochistan by the common people against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. One of the core demands is the protection of the fundamental human rights of the people who may lose their livelihood due to the construction of the port by China in collusion with Pakistan in Gwadar. The displacement of the local population because of the construction activities in and around CPEC projects and the subsequent ecological degradation and food crisis are the factors responsible for the present crisis in the restive Balochistan. The historical injustice meted out to the Baloch people by the federal government of Pakistan over the years galvanised the current situation further in this region.

Since China launched the CPEC project in 2015 in Gwadar and linked it with Xinjiang as part of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the issue of ecological consequences and its subsequent impact on the human insecurity of Balochistan has come to the forefront. CPEC, on its website, states that it “will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have a positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, and the Central Asian Republics”. But closer scrutiny of the project reveals that it is a mere geopolitical one that aims at bringing these countries under China’s sphere of influence through coercive means and using Balochistan because of its strategic location as a springboard for shaping its objectives.

As per the project’s mandate, the construction of a port in Gwadar, along with the development of other infrastructures — roads and highways — was initiated by the Chinese authorities without taking the Baloch people in confidence. But the consequences are enormous for the fragile ecology of Balochistan, thus aggravating human insecurity. The problem was further heightened due to the dictum issued by the Chinese authorities to complete the project at a faster pace. This forced the Pakistani government to allot agricultural land that is scarce in this region for CPEC project construction, thus uprooting the native Baloch population. It has also been argued that through the CPEC project and pursuing debt diplomacy, China has successfully brought Pakistan under its sphere of influence.

While evaluating CPEC, there is a need to look critically at China’s overall geopolitical ambitions through the BRI. Through BRI, Beijing is interested in projecting its ‘capability’ in global geopolitics by controlling resources and territory in different parts of the world. The infrastructure projects, road corridors, and ports China is constructing aim to achieve neo-colonial and neo-imperial objectives. In this regard, a few glaring examples are the presence of the PLA Navy in Sri Lanka and getting a lease of Hambantota Port or its presence in Djibouti and other African countries. Even Central Asian countries are also falling prey to the sinister move of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Project.

Thus, the Chinese project of CPEC in Balochistan is well suited to achieve its strategic goal of gaining a foothold in the Arabian Sea and strengthening its presence in the Indian Ocean Region. This will also help China to connect with West Asia, Central Asia, Africa and Europe through the shortest maritime route. China also brought both Pakistan and the Taliban of Afghanistan under its sphere of influence. This move also gives China a greater strategic footprint in Afghanistan-Pakistan and Central Asian geopolitics. In this context, the significance of the CPEC project for China in Balochistan can be judged.

It is pertinent to highlight Balochistan’s strategic significance and its resource-based economy. As studies suggest, this region is full of natural resources, including precious oil, gas, gold and other mineral resources — Chromite, etc. Balochistan also occupies a vast stretch of land near about 40 percent of Pakistan’s territory, as studies suggest. Besides, it borders both Afghanistan and Iran. Even now, parts of Balochistan are located in Iran and Afghanistan.

Along with territory, one can notice the significant presence of the Baloch population in Iran and Afghanistan. Locating on the Arabian Sea coast near the Strait of Hormuz heightens its strategic importance. It is a fact that Afghanistan’s accessibility to the Sea was hindered due to the forcible annexation of Balochistan by Pakistan in 1948.

The present socio-political conflict in Balochistan can be looked at from three perspectives, namely — long-time grievances of the ethnic Baloch against the federal government of Pakistan, the growing exploitation of natural resources of Balochistan and without allocating an adequate share of the revenue to the restive province by the federal government of Pakistan; finally, the role of China in exploiting the strategic significance and natural resources. By making its presence felt, China can have greater strategic leverage in controlling energy flow from the West Asian region to China, as studies suggest. This move will also give China a more significant role in Indian Ocean geopolitics as it will deploy naval warships in Gwadar. Beijing is more interested in converting the Gwadar Port into a military naval outpost of China.

Along with critical minerals, Balochistan also possesses 19-trillion-cubic-feet of gas and around 23 percent of total oil, 1.84 million of Pakistan, as per a news report published in the Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune dated 24 September and 13 December 2022. The first discovery of energy in Balochistan took place way back in 1952. Though Balochistan possesses oil and gas resources, the incidence of energy poverty is the highest, as data suggest. “Around 64 percent of the population of Balochistan is living without electricity,” as per the data published in an article, ‘Energy Poverty in Balochistan’.

Similarly, an official World Bank report, ‘Balochistan: Development Issues and Prospects Energy Sector’, underlines that the “level of commercial energy use in Balochistan is lower than in the country as a whole.” Energy consumption in Balochistan is an indicator of the level of economic development that this region has been confronting for a long time. It can be stated that China’s energy projects in Balochistan through CPEC are not benefiting the local population, thus creating a sense of constructed deprivation of public goods. The same concern was also raised by many provincial lawmakers from Balochistan often.

Along with the electricity shortage, what adds to the woes of the common masses is the loss of land because of the CPEC project; and the diversion of water for the project and subsequent food shortage further aggravates the woes of the common people. Similarly, as discussed above, fishing was a traditional occupation for the Baloch people, especially those residing near the Gwadar port. But the CPEC project and the subsequent construction activities also resulted in the loss of livelihood for the fishermen as they were barred from venturing into the sea near Gwadar.

United Nations Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), in its report on 27 July 2021, aptly explains the humanitarian crisis Balochistan is facing. The report adds, “About half a million people in parts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province are facing a crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity. Another 100,000 people need immediate life-saving assistance due to severe drought-like conditions. The dry spell and reduced water availability have destroyed crops and threatened livestock survival.”

The report of UNOCHA was substantiated by Balochistan’s Food Minister Zamarak Khan Piralizai as reported in the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, titled “Balochistan sends SOS as it runs out of wheat.” As stated by Piralizai, “We are facing a very serious crisis and need 600,000 bags of wheat on an emergency basis.” He further highlighted the discrimination meted out to Balochistan as the “federal government has given 400,000 flour bags to utility stores but no share to Balochistan.” This shows apathy on the part of the federal government of Pakistan towards Balochistan.

The CPEC project has also caused massive environmental degradation by releasing CO2 emissions in Balochistan. Along with CO2 emissions, it has been observed that because of the CPEC, a high degree of land degradation, soil erosion, irregular rainfall, and cloud burst along with flood is a common phenomenon in Balochistan. The problem has been further aggravated due to the “coal-fired power plant”, which substantially contributes to the greenhouse gas commission in Balochistan, as an Asian Development Bank study suggests. Thus the CPEC project is aggravating human security and posing a social challenge in Balochistan.

The economic woes in this region further exacerbate the problem. As per a study by the Pakistan Institute of Developmental Economics and quoted in an article titled ‘Climate Change: The Troubled Waters of Balochistan’, published Dawn, “nearly 41 percent of households in Balochistan live below the income poverty line.”

The alienation of the Baloch people was aptly explained by Akthar Mengal, the head of the Baloch National Party and quoted by Moonis Ahmer in an article titled “Why is the current Baloch nationalist movement different from the rest?” published in 2016 in Dawn. “Through the Saindak project, copper and gold are produced in Balochistan. However, China gets 60 percent of the revenue, 38 percent goes to the federal government, and only two per cent comes back to Balochistan. We want development. We support it. But not at the cost of exploitation,” it said.

Going through some of the above facts and figures, it can be underlined that the CPEC project is further alienating the people of Balochistan, thus causing resentment and propelling insurgency. As studies suggest, there are multiple factors which cause insurgency in Balochistan, ranging from step-motherly treatment of Baloch people by the federal government of Pakistan, ecological crisis and lop-sided economic development, which increases the social vulnerability of the common people of this region as well as to the negative social impact caused by the CPEC project itself.

The local population strongly resent the negative consequences of CPEC, as the International Crisis Group Study titled “National Ambitions Meet Local Opposition Along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” published in 2018. The report highlights that the “failure to provide Gwadar the benefits of CPEC development is heightening hostility toward Islamabad and Beijing.” A Baloch columnist Jamal Baloch also shares a similar view in an article titled “China’s Debt Trap Diplomacy,” published in Balochistan Post on 4 January 2023. In this article, Baloch highlights common people’s resentment towards CPEC. He stated that “the CPEC has brought nothing but more atrocities, displacement, and aggression to the Baloch people, making their lives miserable. The people have suffered greatly due to this project.”

A closer look at the above developments highlights that Balochistan has been confronting multiple challenges over the years. This ranges from the historical subjugation of Balochistan by the federal government of Pakistan to the ecological catastrophe, the China-Pakistan nexus through CPEC, for which ordinary Baloch people are suffering a lot. All these factors contribute to present unrest and the growing insurgency in Balochistan. The persistent violation of human rights by Pakistan’s federal government and China’s CPEC authority needs greater scrutiny from the international community, including the United Nations. In future, CPEC’s clout in Balochistan will further grow as Pakistan is under the de facto suzerainty of China. At the same time, the present economic woes of Pakistan will further aggravate the crisis in Balochistan.

The author teaches at the School of International Studies, JNU. Views are personal.

