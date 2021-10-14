OPINION: Deafening Silence of Majority in J&K After Targeted Civilian Killings Speaks Volumes

In the wake of the terrorist killings of J&K businessman Bindroo and schoolteacher Satinder Kour, it is interesting to note that politicians lined up at their houses to offer their “condolences” to the families. However, not one politician took to the streets to condemn these brutal killings. The sympathies and prayers were confined to Twitter. Ironically, the deafening silence of the majority in Kashmir in response to these murders of innocent Kashmiris speaks volumes.

The recent minority killings in Kashmir have once again trapped the people of the Valley in a seemingly never-ending cycle of fear and desolation. Pakistani-sponsored white-collar terrorists and intellectual OGWs are now posing as human rights activists and so-called “journalists” in J&K to spread false narratives. One such concocted fairy tale is that “suspected militants” are responsible for digging these early graves for the Kashmiri minority. The truth, however, is far from advertised.

It is common knowledge that Pakistani-sponsored terrorist agencies and communal jihadis are behind these killings as they continue murdering innocent Kashmiris without a shred of humanity. Intellectual OGWs are confusing Kashmiris by referring to them as “suspected,” suggesting that the Indian government is orchestrating these killings instead of Pakistan. Their main objective is to cause social disharmony in the Valley and ensure that Kashmiris associate Pakistan with love and peace while waging war against their own country with hatred and malice in their hearts.

Another agenda being propagated by these anti-national elements is a fear of demographic change. Pakistani-sponsored conflict manufacturers are now spreading these rumors like wildfire in a bid to persuade the common ordinary citizens of Kashmir that the Indian government does not have their best interests at heart. However, home minister Amit Shah and Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha have transparently stated countless times that the government will preserve the interests of all Kashmiris, regardless of whether they are Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, or from any other religious community for that matter.

Many government employees who were involved in anti-national or terror activities in Kashmir got their jobs terminated. Moreover, a web portal has been created for Kashmiri Pandits whose properties were taken away illegally. By talking about such issues and linking them with the recent minority killings in Kashmir, Pakistani-sponsored OGWs are trying to disempower Muslims across India and Kashmir. However, this cannot justify Pakistan’s action of attacking and killing minorities in Kashmir. The government of India has taken several steps to make Kashmir free of human rights violations that have been caused by Pakistan in the last three decades. The government aims to promote peace and harmony in the Valley for the ordinary Kashmiri population.

Finally, it is seen that Pakistani-backed OGWs constantly try to create fear and hatred in the hearts and minds of Muslims. All this is done to cultivate suspicion against the government and its policies. That way, they can continue the long-lasting bloodshed in Kashmir. However, it is a crucial moment for Muslims in Kashmir. They must not succumb to the vested interests and propaganda of Pakistan. Kashmiris need to fight for the true Indian spirit of religious harmony, brotherhood, and injustices, as well as equal rights for all, as stated in the constitution of India. India has stood for secularism and religious harmony since the times of independence. Also, the government has officially declared that it will treat all Kashmiris as equals despite their religious beliefs and practices.

The recent killings of minorities in the Valley are nothing but an attempt to trap Kashmir in a lifelong time capsule of desolation and instill hatred in their hearts against their own country. It is high time these Pakistani-sponsored conflict manufacturers face the music, and Kashmiris stand a united front against these terrorists who continue making them feel unsafe in their own homeland.

Disclaimer: The writer is a columnist and founder of The Trailblazers Research Foundation

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.)

