OPINION | How Abrogation of Article 370 Has Changed the Lives of Women in Kashmir

Women constitute half the earth’s population and nothing can reach the state of equality, utopia, or zenith barring half the populace. It has been exactly three years since the historic decision of the abrogation of Article 370 was promulgated, and a lot has changed in Jammu and Kashmir, especially when it comes to the state of women. The landmark decision initiated a significant political and social transformation in the region, with women’s empowerment emerging as the face of the change in affairs.

On the third anniversary of the substantial decision that paved the way for the closer integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian Union, here is a look at the profound women-centric developments that followed:

One, it is noteworthy that before August 2019, if a Jammu and Kashmir woman married a man from outside the state, she could no longer buy property there. Their husbands weren’t considered to be from Jammu and Kashmir, so they couldn’t inherit or buy property there either. Thus, it ended up jeopardising women’s rights as it barred their freedom to choose a life partner.

Now, because of a notification from the Central government for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the spouses of women get domicile status even if they don’t live there. They can now buy land and apply for jobs with the state government. It is indeed a massive win for the women, as they don’t need to risk their right to hold real estate just because they married outside the state.

Two, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that the number of terrorist occurrences in 2020 has decreased by 59 percent compared to 2019. In April 2021, the ministry said that terrorism incidents had decreased by 60 percent following the repeal of Article 370. Until June 2021, the number of occurrences decreased by an additional 32 percent compared to a similar period in 2020.

Women’s safety is improving consistently with the decline in terror attacks. Combining it with the fact that new employment opportunities are emerging due to various government schemes, the overall atmosphere for women is becoming much better and more conducive.

Three, in March 2021, the Modi government notified the Rajya Sabha that a total of 456 MoUs worth Rs 23,152.17 crore had been inked with potential investors. The Centre has also approved a new Industrial Development Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir with a budget of Rs 28,400 crore to promote industrial activity while also fostering the growth of existing enterprises. Moreover, the J&K administration authorised a Rs 1,352,99 crore economic revitalisation plan in September 2020. Thus, more women will be able to seek employment, adding to their confidence and financial security.

Four, the special status granted Jammu and Kashmir the right to have its own flag and constitution, which determined which parts of the Indian Constitution applied in the former state. It had its own penal code, called the Ranbir Penal Code. Now that the special status has been revoked, government offices, including the civil secretariat, fly only the Indian tricolour, the national flag.

As part of our Saraswati Sadaiv Mangalam project, I had the opportunity to interact with many female students during my recent visit to J&K with my NGO, Ek-Soch’s team. As an ardent follower of PM Modi who staunchly believes that all social malice can be eradicated only by the single most important tool of education, it is an initiative in the direction of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. One can be confident about Kashmiri women because they have profoundly appreciated these developments, which have been a game changer for all women in the region. Based on first-hand experience of today’s Jammu and Kashmir, I am truly grateful for the positive turn of events, especially for the women. As per a Government of India notification, “The change has brought about socio-economic development in both the new UTs, i.e. UT of Jammu-Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh. Empowerment of people, removal of unjust laws, bringing in equity and fairness to those discriminated against since ages who are now getting their due along with comprehensive development are few of the important changes that are ushering both the new Union Territories towards the path of peace and progress.”

Despite challenges, Jammu and Kashmir is seeing rapid transformation; it is fast changing into a modern state with major development potential. As the saying goes, “यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यंते रमंते तत्र देवता”, we are about to witness a new paradigm of paradise on earth, led by women.

Ritu Rathi is the founder of an NGO, Ek Soch, and the VP of the women wing of BJP Surat city. Views expressed are personal.

