OPINION | How Fundamentalism Does More Harm Than Good to A Religion

Why do we pelt stones, use sticks or fire bullets in the name of religion? Why do some of us attack an author? Most of us are religious at our core, but we don’t resort to such steps. The question is who does?

Those who have hidden fundamentalism and aggressive fanaticism within themselves.

It is not necessary to find such persons merely in mathas, monasteries, mosques or churches. One can easily find such people, wearing suits, travelling from airports, conversing in fluent English or working on iphones and laptops. We may find such persons anywhere in the world.

Contrary to popular belief, modernity does not only lead to rationality and progressive outlook, but also to fundamentalism and religious identity-based fanaticism in a section of society.

As we observed in the era of globalization and Neo-liberalism, religious fundamentalism is growing rapidly. We keep talking about religious fanaticism in India in our prime time news shows, but we miss that most religions in the world such as Christianity, Judaism, Islam and Buddhism have produced their own version or fundamentalism, directly or indirectly. These versions have been reinterpreted in the fundamentals of their religions in their own way.

Global conditions have provided space for evolution and expansion of new religious sects among various religions. In India, we have so many internationally influential religious sects such as Sai Baba, Sri Sri Ravishankar, ISKCON, a few Sufi, Buddhist and Jain missions, the Ram Krishna Mission, etc. working on global level for dissemination of their messages. The national boundaries have been blurred through cyber connect, social media and electronic channels.

Global modernity has provided for birth and rise of both liberal and fundamentalist version of religions. All these versions of religions create a cumulative impact on religious identities across the world.

While fundamentalists interpret religion in a more fixed, rigid and fanatic way, the liberal version accommodates, adjusts and negotiates in changing times and gives space for expansion.

People of various religions turn towards fanaticism mostly due to identity crisis. Their sense of identity is based on feeling superior to all or a golden era that has now passed, making them tough and aggressive. This crisis is mostly a result of false perceptions.

Factors such as unemployment, economic hardships, imbalance in political representation add to it, but it is not necessary that only the poor and unemployed turn to fanaticism.

At times, growing affluence leads to a sense of superior identity. When they realise the reality is contrary to the identity-based illusion, some sections react aggressively and use violence as a way of assertion. Money used for terror-based activities and stone-pelting is mostly illegal, acquired by the affluent.

On the other hand, religious fundamentalism provides immense emotional inputs, giving a notion of heaven for the aspired superiority. This package attracts people. That is why the number of Christian fundamentalists in North America, Europe and North Ireland; Muslim fundamentalists in Pakistan, Afghanistan and some countries of the Middle-East; and Buddhist fundamentalists in countries such as Myanmar are growing. These fundamentalist versions of these religions are emerging as danger for the ethos, values and image of that very religion.

In the real sense, they are hurting their religion more than others.

Badri Narayan is Professor and Director at GB Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj, and author of ‘Republic of Hindutva’. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

