Opinion | Khurram Parvez – The Man Who Traded Blood of Kashmiris for His Benefit

In today’s world, usage of the phrase ‘human rights violation’ has become a fad as some individuals like Khurram Parvez, now arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have been using this as a veil to spread anti-India agenda. Khurram Parvez is the programme coordinator of JKCCS (Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society). This so-called federation of human rights groups and activists was founded in 2000 by another so-called human rights lawyer Parvez Imroz, who himself seems to be a tainted conflict entrepreneur.

Khurram Parvez, under the pretext of his organization JKCCS, has played a pivotal role in spreading concocted stories about human rights violations in Kashmir and has looted money under the pretence of financial aid for victims from foreign human rights groups and visiting international delegations. These organizations never documented the reality and the gory details of Pakistani-sponsored terrorism.

Khurram Parvez is just a pawn that Pakistan’s ISI is using for executing its modus operandi of planting a frontrunner in the guise of human rights organizations in European countries. These organizations are then used as platforms to distribute money illegally to their associates, collaborators and projects across the globe for running anti-India activities. These organizations are a puppet in the hands of the Pakistani authorities as they have never brought to the fore the ground reality in Kashmir wherein innocents in huge numbers have been mercilessly killed by waves of Pakistani-sponsored terrorism.

JKCCS has gone to the extent of planting false and fabricated stories against some honest police officers who have dedicated their entire lives to protect Kashmiris, thereby endangering the lives of these committed police officers globally. In November 2008, Khurram Parvez and Parvez Imroz also jeopardized the state elections in Bandipora. They instigated the general public in a polling booth with pro-freedom speeches and slogans thereby creating an atmosphere that fuels anti-poll sentiment, in turn ensuring people stay away from voting. So why would a human rights organization sabotage democratic voting rights? Another incident of duplicity can be recalled wherein the sister of an ex-terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed on an international news platform that her brother was not killed by terrorists but security forces. The contrasting reality was that her brother had surrendered to J&K Police and was then killed by LeT terror groups for surrendering before the forces. Khurram Parvez and his associates were reportedly behind this as they had paid money to the girl to say so.

If Khurram Parvez is a true human rights crusader, as he claims, then here are a few questions that he should have no problem answering. How did he receive the ‘Reebok Award’ money if his organization JKCCS does not have an FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) registration, which is mandatory to get money into India? Why was a single activity not done by JKCCS against the money paid by a Delhi-based media group, by way of two proposals of Rs 17 lakh and Rs 18 lakh submitted by Khurram Parvez? Was it due to a farcical explanation from JKCCS that the Delhi-based media group withdrew their association with JKCCS? Does KWIPD (Kashmiri Women’s Initiative for Peace and Disarmament) exist only on paper to accept grant money?

It has also been noted that various publications in the form of magazines/newsletters like “The Informative Missive” and “Voices Unheard”, along with reports like “Structures of Violence”, and a documentary film named “Aasia — A Quest for Justice” have helped accumulate large amounts of accounted wealth for Khurram Parvez and his associates in the JKCCS.

Pakistan has been threatening the sovereignty of India for decades now. Exposing the likes of Khurram Parvez and his associates should be an eye-opener for all, to see through the damage that Pakistani-sponsored terrorism has inflicted while helping some selfish people amass huge personal wealth. The modus operandi of Pakistan’s ISI is out in the open now. They are fuelling anti-India sentiments by leveraging the greed of a few individuals.

Emaad Makhdoomi is a columnist and founder of Trailblazers Research Foundation. He can be followed @MakhdoomiEmaad. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

