OPINION | Liberal Parties Should Disrobe 'Terror Has No Religion' Narrative, Victim Countries Need to Unite Against it

India is facing the menace of Islamic terrorism unfurled by Pakistan since 1980s. Liberal political parties across the globe kept the fake narrative of ‘terror has no religion’ on to appease Muslim and liberal vote banks in their respective countries. Western world kept on preaching India on secularism and restraint, till they faced it themselves.

UK faced it in the form of Central London Bombings in 2005, which targeted civilians using the public transport system during the morning rush hour. Three bombs were detonated on three separate trains on the London Underground and one on a double-decker bus. As well as the suicide bombers, 52 other people were killed and around 700 more were injured.

USA faced a massive Islamic terror in the form of 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda where nearly 3,000 people died and infrastructure loses of the order of USD10 million.

France, with Europe's largest Muslim community, has suffered a string of Islamist militant attacks in recent years. In November 2015, in Paris that killed 130 people and a 2016 attack in Nice in which a militant drove a truck through a seafront crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86. In January 2015, two Muslim brothers, Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, forced their way into the offices of the French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris. Armed with rifles and other weapons, they killed 12 people and injured 11 others. And recently, in October 2020 a teacher in France is beheaded by Islamists for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad and later three people were mercilessly beheaded in Nice Church, in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron, becomes the second global leader after POTUS Donald Trump who has spoken about Islamic terrorism without mincing words. He called the recent attacks as "Islamist terrorist attack". He expressed his government’s resolute for fighting Islamist extremism in France, and defended the freedom to publish cartoons that others consider to be offensive.

Liberal parties and liberal news publications may want to close their eyes and will try hard to dilute this heinous crime in France’ Nice by parroting the cliched expression - terrorism has no religion. But President Macron has made it amply clear this time, that it’s all about the religion. It’s significant to note that, President Emmanuel Macron expressed the support of the entire nation to Catholics in France and elsewhere.

Global community is also divided in their support or criticism on President Macron’s stand based on which religion is pre-dominant in their country. US President Donald Trump, who has been quite vocal against radical Islam in last four years has tweeted, “Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight. These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared, “The UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel also expressed solidarity with France.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted - “I condemn the heinous and brutal attack that has just taken place in Nice and I wholeheartedly support France. My thoughts are with the victims of this heinous act. The whole of Europe stands in solidarity with France. We remain united and determined in the face of barbarism and fanaticism.”

On the contrary several leaders of Muslim-majority countries, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani PM Imran Khan, as well as Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, accused Macron and France of Islamophobia for its reaction to the killing of School teach Samuel Patty. Even in India minority appeaser parties like Congress, NCP are going against French President Macron. Arif Masood of Congress lead a rally against Macron in Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal. Majid Menon of NCP, justified the terror attacks in France as a reactionary act by the people of Muslim faith and openly threatened people of even worse consequences.

But India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, did not dilly dally or pussy foot their stand on Islamic terror attacks in France and expressed its strong support to France in this hour of need. Now the western countries facing Islamic terrorism, finds India as a natural ally in their fight towards Islamic Terrorism as India is the oldest victim of cross border Islamic terrorism.

There are more than 350 versus in Quran which talk about Kafirs and Kufr (traits of Kafirs) in disdain. For example Verse 3.151 of Quran says – “….Soon shall we cast terror into the hearts of the unbelievers…..”. This is the time for all of us to ask the global Muslim scholars and Intellectuals, that how would they want to engage with the Kafirs (Non-Believers in Islam) in today’s globalized world with people of multiple faiths.

This is the perfect time for Islamic terror-victim countries to come together and expose the global terror sympathizers in politics and journalism and move together to make the world a peaceful place to live.

(The writer has authored the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. Views expressed are personal.)