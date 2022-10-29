Opinion | Narendra Modi Reminds Us About Dangerous Marxist Parivar And Threats It Poses To Civilisational India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Home Ministry’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ has ruffled many feathers, especially the deeply embedded Marxist Parivar and its ecosystem. He has called out the pen-pushing Naxals and asked the people to not just defeat gun-toting Naxals but also the pen and mic holding Naxals.

Naxals are the visible face of the Marxist Parivar that is intent upon overthrowing democratic governments and imposing their violent brand of social justice. There are people who justify violence as a counter to state violence and believe that it will disappear once social justice is achieved. If that were true, we wouldn’t have found state oppression in the countries that have been under communist regimes for over 70 years and more. It is a utopia that has drugged many an impressionable mind.

The Naxal movement was born out of the womb of Communist Party of India and its offshoots like CPI-Marxist. Its founders were members of the same Marxist ideological family and party that now bats for democracy, but has ‘Party Villages’ where no one dares go against their dictate. So, the basic philosophy of oppressive dictatorship of the proletariat remains common to both overground and underground offshoots of this Marxist Parivar.

History of the original Marxists

What is the history of Communist Party of India and its brother organisation CPI-M? I wouldn’t go far back to their betrayal of the 1942 Quit India Movement and support to the British because their imagined fatherland, Russia, had aligned with the British in World War II. I will, however, speak about their rebellion against the government of free India as soon as we got Independence. While the RSS was busy saving the Hindu-Sikh community during violent Partition in this period at a huge cost to the life and properties of its swayamsevaks, communists raised the flag of violent rebellion in Andhra Pradesh. What was their problem? They believed in Stalin, who said: “This is not real independence. It is only independence for the bourgeoisie, not the proletariat.”

This rebellion continued for four years till it was crushed in 1951. Thus was born the democracy-loving Communist Party. That, it did not have faith in India and its democracy is again brought out by their treacherous behaviour during 1962, when their top leaders were imprisoned for their efforts to organise unions within the army to be activated at the “right moment”. That they supported China is less important. Through all this time, they were given a respectable place in the society, courtesy a communism-loving Jawaharlal Nehru, who was nicknamed ‘The Professor’ by his comrades in the UK during his charming days with Comintern.

It will be news to many that a communist couple — one Prof Bedi and his European wife — settled down in Kashmir Valley to help Sheikh Abdullah overcome his communal image of Muslim Conference leader to a secular leader of the National Conference. Marxists provided an intellectual framework to support creation of Pakistan. Most of the readers are not aware of the Adhikari doctrine floated in the 1940s and presented to the British cabinet mission with a request to break India into 17 sovereign nations as India is not one nation. This is the origin of ‘Bharat tere tukde honge, Insha Allah, insha Allah’.

Naxals and their overground friends

Then followed the Naxal movement. A violent movement crushed violently by the Congress with unspeakable oppression. The germ did not die but spread to central India, the new epicentre of the underground Marxist/Maoist movement. Since they deviated from the path chosen by CPI and CPI-M, they created another party — CPI-ML (Marxist Leninist). But the love-hate relationship did not obliterate the fact that they were all from the same ideological family.

Because of their sympathisers in various positions of power, first courtesy Nehru and then Indira Gandhi, they were protected by various legal and social means. NGOs professing to be fighting for human rights rose from their larger network. Some more NGOs were spawned professing to save the environment but basically their job was and is to stop any development. Some are also supported by foreign powers with various front organisations to stop the growth of India.

India is not alone that suffers, many other developing nations too fell under their pressure. Unfortunately for these powers, India has deep civilisational memory and its own cultural ethos, so they have not been as successful. Pen pushing Naxals are very active in this arena. How closely interacting these networks are, can be seen in how Left (Marxist) ecosystem backed Church in fake church attack and nuns’ rape stories and spread it globally. On the other side, Church backed their anti-development games to stop the Kudankulam atomic plant and the Sterlite copper plant. Just to give you an idea about their sinister designs, Sterlite produced 40 per cent of India’s copper requirement. Now that comes mostly from China. And, the fakery is so strong that nobody noted that not one employee of Sterlite had fallen sick in years despite staying in that “toxic” environment. Opposition to any development project, be it Narmada dam, mining, or highways, is supported by their entire ecosystem.

Now, let us move to more sophisticated ways to break societies and India. India is one of the prime targets and the same game is also played in other societies. But we are worried about India and will stick to it. While overground Naxalism is shrinking, the underground spread of its ideology has not shrunk, it has expanded with exploitation of various institutions, including cultural organisation spawned by various governments and handed over to overground Marxist intellectuals. It has been possible due to a finely woven network of academicians, media professionals, intellectuals and fifth columnists in different political, cultural and social organisations.

Enter the New Left or Neo Marxism

The foundation was laid by Indira Gandhi who established Jawaharlal Nehru University under Moonis Raja. It got a big boost during her next innings starting 1971 with Nurul Islam, a professed Marxist, who gave a high perch to Marxist historians like Romila Thapar. The fifth columnists, now labelled “urban Naxals”, ably supported by the same Communist parties got their recruits from institutions like JNU, Jadavpur, Osmania etc.

New Left was first invented by Antonio Gramsci. This idea led to the formation of the Birmingham School of Cultural Studies. The JNU School of Cultural Studies was the first one to import the idea in India. The children of New Left coming out of JNU supplied the faculties to nearly 100+ central universities for humanities and cultural studies.

The Italian philosopher Gramsci developed the concept of cultural hegemony out of Karl Marx’s theory that the dominant ideology of society reflects the beliefs and interests of the ruling class. Gramsci argued that consent to the rule of the dominant group is achieved by the spread of ideologies— beliefs, assumptions, and values — through social institutions such as schools, churches, courts, and the media, among others… As such, the group that controls these institutions controls the rest of society. Cultural hegemony refers to domination or rule maintained through ideological or cultural means. It is usually achieved through social institutions, which allow those in power to strongly influence the values, norms, ideas, expectations, worldview, and behaviour of the rest of society. https://www.thoughtco.com/cultural-hegemony-3026121

You can connect the dots and see how control of these institutions by Marxist family has led to the expansion of the intellectual base of the new avatar of Marxism. One can get some idea about how ideas about hegemony, patriarchy and misogyny have led to de-culturisation of our youth and created a class of people who hate their nation and the traditional Bharatiya society. It has led to degeneration of the institution of marriage, family and social harmony. The West has gone down this path inexorably and has seen destruction of its societies, families and rise in one parent or no parent children, creating a mentally disturbed youth. It has seen hijacking of the Democratic Party in the US by far-Left forces, so much so that Tulsi Gabbard resigned from the party. We in India have still resisted it, but the game is on.

New Left, Marxist Parivar on field

This antipathy for our culture and idea of nation has seen insidious support to agitations that can seemingly flare up suddenly and create anarchy in the society. The Bhima Koregaon riots are a prime example of pen-pushing intellectual Marxists weaponising a programme that was going on peacefully for 200 years. Why did it become a fractious movement? It was instigated by ‘urban Naxals’ — the respected fronts for the underground violent Naxals. We can then detect their hand in CAA disturbances, farmer protests and its wrong presentation to the world media by the Marxist inspired reporting, violent flare up against Agnipath scheme and so on.

Those who decry “state oppression” on TV screens and other media have never spoken a word about brutal oppression of human rights of the people who don’t believe in communism and Marxism. They worship Lenin, Stalin and Mao, who between themselves killed around 100 million people. Those who have sided with Islamists keep quiet about a million Muslims being incarcerated in China.

It is an uneven battlefield so far manipulated by the Marxist Parivar. It is time to give them an intellectual response. In the long run, it can happen only through resetting the education policy. But, in the short run, all right-thinking intellectuals need to join forces and expose this Marxist Parivar and take the battle into their camp.

(The reviewer is a well-known author and political commentator. Views expressed are personal)

