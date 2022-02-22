Opinion | Rage And Reason Have United against Gowhar Geelani Today

India after having suffered a 30-year-long conflict industry, manufactured in Kashmir, has finally started a massive crackdown on the ‘vulture journalists’ of the Valley.

No wonder then that journalists with proven legal records of abetment to terror, the likes of Sajjad Gul and Fahad Shah, have been arrested and jailed, and not just under UAPA. There are a host of other legal offences that they have committed.

In December 2021, in an interview with The Economic Times, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that since 2016, police have registered 49 cases against journalists, including 17 of criminal intimidation, 24 of extortion, and eight of UAPA for glorifying or participating in terrorist activity.

Since 1990, Indian sovereignty in Kashmir was at the mercy of conflict entrepreneurs. When Kashmir’s armed insurgency broke out in the 1990s, Kashmiri Indian nationalists were killed, kidnapped, and intimidated. Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs were either getting massacred or facing an exodus. And who did the work of fuelling this conflict? Who capitalised on the trauma of the Kashmiri community? Who hoarded pounds/dollars/euros for writing anti-India articles and getting them published in foreign media and simultaneously grabbed lakhs of rupees from Indian agencies under the garb of ‘balancing’ the narrative occasionally?

But, of course, the ‘vulture journalists’, running a one-sided narrative and making handsome money from anti-India lobbies across the world.

So finally in 2021, the Indian government cracked down on the chronic misuse of democracy and violation of ethics of journalism, by starting an unprecedented level of escalation in investigation and putting the squeeze on such journalists, with raids on homes, frequent questioning, and pressure on their families, thereby emotionally and financially draining the anti-national elements who negatively influenced Kashmiri society to remain in a constant state of violence and unrest.

Gowhar Geelani is one such prominent ‘vulture journalist’ and conflict entrepreneur of Kashmiri society, who has also authored books where he heartily paints a picture of a violence-stricken Valley and conveniently places the blame on a secular democracy like India. Geelani was recently summoned by a Shopian court under section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquillity.

The amusing fact is that Geelani chose to run away like a headless chicken, rather than face the court of law. If he claimed to be writing only the truth, and if he wasn’t accepting any payment to distort facts and abet terror organisations or create hostile situations for nationalists in the Valley, then what was he running away from?

If he is indeed a journalist, and not a ‘conflict entrepreneur’, what then triggered an angry civilian crowd in Pulwama to put up his posters on walled streets, announcing a bounty on him?

Let’s not forget that Geelani was also accused of sexual offences by many women in Kashmir. The Valley has witnessed protests against him by women and girls holding placards of #metoo. They claimed that he ran a modus operandi of first molesting them, then clicking intimate videos and subsequently blackmailing them, saying if they didn’t succumb to his wishes, he would proceed to make the footage viral.

Kashmiri girls as young as 20 years old highlighted this about Geelani, a married man, father of two, but they did so anonymously out of fear of getting shamed in a patriarchal society. “He chatted me up and asked me to meet him in private,” said one girl. Another said, “Gowhar Geelani has been sending me messages and sher-o-shayari along with insisting on meeting,” According to one more testimony, “He kept pestering me to meet him, even when I stopped responding.” Yet another said, “Gowhar Geelani is an abuser of position and power that lurks on social media.” Another girl who chose to be anonymous said, “The conversation around sexual harassment brings back all the terrible memories of when I have been at the receiving end and not been able to say a single word, and I still think if it was me, as in if I did something to invite such behaviour."

It is pertinent to note here, however, that Geelani’s amorous behaviour did win him a ‘charmed and smitten’ fan base too. A nurse recently rose up against the anti-Gowhar Geelani tirade. She tweeted, in what looked like a direct message to government authorities, “Fire me if you want but I stand in solidarity with Gowhar Geelani; he was not pro-terrorism, just pro-Kashmiri.”

It’s hard to understand how a predator of daughters of Kashmir can ever be painted as “pro-Kashmiri”.

It’s unfortunate that he got away with so many sexual offences without any trial, because seemingly some prominent personalities, earning their livelihood from the same conflict industry, came to his rescue. They continue to protect him even now, as he goes into hiding and, according to rumours, seeks asylum in Germany— a safe haven for Kashmiri ‘media terrorists’ like Riffat Wani and Masrat Zehra who continue their lobbying against India, funded and shielded by the same powers that can afford even Rihanna and Greta Thunberg to tweet against India, evident from the anti-India and anti-Modi toolkit leak.

As Kashmiri Muslim Indian nationals, all we hope for is that these people don’t get away, after being responsible for the blood of thousands of Kashmiris being spilled over three decades, while themselves sitting on comfortable couches, sipping wine, being the ardent Muslims they claim to be, and writing books to defame the global image of India.

Today the rage of Kashmiris and reasoning of Indian security forces stand united against Gowhar Geelani.

The author is Editor-in-Chief of ITV Real Kashmir News. She can be reached @MirYanaSY. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

