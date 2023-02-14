Opinion | Remote Voting Machine: Why India Needs to Adopt a Careful and Considered Approach

The Election Commission (EC) last month invited national and state parties to discuss the use of Remote Voting Machines (RVM). As many as eight national and over 40 state parties participated in the discussion held by the poll body, which demonstrated the prototype. The voter turnout in General Elections 2019 was 67.4 percent and the EC is concerned about the issue of over 30 crore electors not exercising their franchise. Though these machines have the potential to bring much-needed reforms to the electoral process, there are also several challenges that must be addressed before they can be adopted on a large scale.

In this piece, I will take a look at some of the major challenges posed by RVMs in the Indian national elections and how the poll body is rushing to introduce it.

Can RVM and MCC go hand in hand?

One of the primary concerns posed by remote voting machines is their potential violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is a set of guidelines that must be followed during the election period to ensure free and fair elections in any state. The EC has no plan in terms of how they implement the MCC for migrant voters.

Migrant voters of Uttar Pradesh or Bihar living in Delhi will be free of any code of conduct when she/he visits to cast vote at the nearest booth on RVM. This could potentially result in a skewed election outcome, with the election authorities losing control over the process.

Who is a Migrant?

The issue of who is considered a migrant voter is not very clear, and this could further exacerbate the challenge posed by RVMs. A significant proportion of the Indian electorate is made up of migrant workers who are often far away from their constituencies during the election period. RVMs have the potential to address this issue by allowing these voters to cast their votes from anywhere in the country. Secondly, the EC has no whereabouts of the number of migrants living in any assembly/parliamentary constituency. The government and election authorities need to clearly define who is considered a migrant voter, and what measures will be taken to ensure that these voters are able to exercise their right to vote. Without it, this could potentially result in a large number of voters being disenfranchised, and as a result, the election outcome could be impacted.

Dilute the very principle of a level playing field?

Regional parties are an important part of the Indian political landscape and play a crucial role in the country’s democratic process. However, the introduction of remote voting machines could pose a disadvantage for regional parties. The parties often do not have a large cadre of supporters in other states apart from their primary states. This could put them at a disadvantage when it comes to RVMs, as they may not have the resources or the manpower to effectively reach out to voters in other states. This could result in a skewed election outcome, with regional parties losing out on representation in their key states.

At the same time, RVMs could give an upper hand to national parties, especially those that are in power at the Centre. National parties have a larger cadre of supporters spread across the country and are better equipped to reach out to voters in different states. This could result in a skewed election outcome, with the election authorities losing control over the process and the outcome being influenced by the political power at the Centre.

In conclusion, remote voting machines pose several challenges in the Indian election scenario. From the potential violation of the Model Code of Conduct to the disadvantage posed to regional parties, several issues need to be addressed before remote voting machines can be adopted on a large scale.

It is essential that the government and election authorities take a careful and considered approach to the implementation of RVMs to ensure free and fair elections. The issues of migrant voters and the potential for a skewed election outcome must be addressed, and the government must take necessary measures to ensure that all voters are able to exercise their right to vote. The Indian electoral process is an important part of the country’s democratic fabric and it must remain fair, transparent, and accessible to all.

Talha Rashid is a Delhi-based Political Researcher and Consultant. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest Opinions here