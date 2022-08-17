OPINION | Rishi Sunak May Find it Difficult to Make it To 10 Downing Street: Here’s Why

After the resignation of Boris Johnson, the Tory leadership was left wide open for several candidates. Ultimately, the contest has come down to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. The leadership race has acquired greater significance as it is taking place in the midst of simmering political tensions surrounding the state of British economy. Rising food and energy prices have been taking a toll, especially on the working classes, students, elderly citizens and disabled people. Their very subsistence is under threat, pushing them into the vicious cycle of hunger and poverty.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the inflation figure of 9 percent in April is the highest in Britain in the last 40 years. According to the chief economist of the ONS and governor of the Bank of England, record gas prices are the key inflationary drivers. Further, predictions estimate that inflation may reach 10 percent in the coming winter. The key reason for the cost-of-living crisis is the soaring energy bills. Energy prices have gone up by 283 percent in the last 9 months — the highest in Europe. Soaring prices have pushed nearly 30 energy supply companies out of business. As a result, millions of working class people had to reduce food consumption.

In a recent survey conducted by the Food Foundation, it is found that 5.2 million adults and 2.3 million children face food insecurity. Protesting people on the streets and picket lines are seeking nationalisation of gas companies as a solution to the inflationary gas prices. In the context of economic turmoil and class conflicts, the leadership contest in Britain has acquired special significance.

It must be kept in mind that only the Tory membership holders—and not the entire voter base of Tories — would be electing the leader. According to a survey by the QMUL University, the Tory membership constitutes 150,000. About 86 percent of Tory members hail from the middle class and 97 percent are white. Their membership base is disproportionately situated in London and south England. Members of the Tory party are socially conservative and they dislike any economic policies based on government redistribution. As the current membership of the Tory party decides the fate of Rishi Sunak, we need to understand his TV debates, appeals and policies in the context of appeasing and winning over the Tory member base, and not general voters. In this article, I would focus on what are the factors that might go against him in taking over the Tory leadership.

Rishi Sunak, especially after 2020 when he became the Chancellor of the Exchequer, was surrounded by the controversies of breaking Covid protocols, for which he had to pay a fine along with Prime Minister Johnson. Further, his wife’s claim of non-domicile status to avoid payment of millions in tax on dividends she receives from her family business in India stirred up another major controversy. Though these controversies made headlines, what put him under the scanner was his fiscal policy. His fiscal policy must be broadly understood in the context of conservative principles of no government interference in the functioning of the free market, lower taxation rates and the current economic situation of inflation. The fate of Rishi Sunak is determined by the character of the balance he has developed between sticking to conservative principles and the pragmatic fiscal policy aimed at addressing the cost of living crisis and public debt.

As Tories were losing by-elections and council elections due to their failure to address the cost of living crisis, the Chancellor was under enormous pressure to provide respite to the working masses. He tried to alleviate the suffering of the lower middle class and the working class by raising the corporation taxes. He also introduced windfall taxation on energy firms to fund fuel rebates given to the households across the country. His fiscal policy emphasised strong fiscal discipline of cutting down the fiscal deficit by keeping restrictions on public borrowing. Rather than increasing government spending through public borrowing, he focused on raising government revenues through taxation. The rationale given for the rise of taxes was to fund the increasing needs of the NHS, social care, especially for the growing ageing population. His fiscal regime can be characterised as temporary tax cuts and permanent tax raises. Tax raise seems to outweigh tax cuts. He was specifically attacked for raising corporate tax from 19 percent to 25 percent and North Sea gas taxation from 40 percent to 65 percent. This has stirred up the sentiment of resentment that the UK would become an unfavourable destination for investment, innovation and job growth. Though people understand the circumstances of the raise, Rishi Sunak has failed to provide the roadmap for their future withdrawal. His decision to hike national insurance contribution by 1.25 percent has disappointed the middle and upper middle income earners as they bear the major burden than the low income groups. Conservative accuse him of practising the Gordon Brown socialism of redistribution from high income earners to low income earners, thus disincentivising high earners to work more.

Above policies were necessary to revive the electoral fortunes of the Tories. It is important to note that higher income earners constitute a significant proportion of the Tory member base which is going to elect Tory leadership in September. Unlike general Tory voters, Tory members are characteristically different from Tory voters due to their class origins. The Tory member base of middle and upper middle classes are enraged with setting aside core conservative principles and giving priority to distribution and high taxation. Truss captured this anger when she claimed that if elected she would cut corporate tax, and cancel national insurance hikes and energy companies’ windfall tax. She further accused Sunak of introducing unpredictability and uncertainty into taxation.

To conclude, it is highly unlikely that Rishi Shunak would be chosen as leader due to his unpopular fiscal policies among Tory members. Also, his redistributive policies are detested and will not revive the electoral fortunes of Tories as the lower middle class and working class demand not energy rebates, fuel vat cuts but nationalisation of energy companies.

The author is pursuing masters in political economy at King’s College London. Views expressed are personal.

