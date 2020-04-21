OPINION | Silence of Award 'Wapasi' Brigade on Lynching of Seers in Palghar is Baffling

The criminal silence of Lutyens' Delhi's 'mombatti' (candle) gang is shocking. Come any incident involving a member of the minority community and they create a cacophony of noise to emerge as the saviours of humanity. Is it that those who were lynched were two sadhus that it does not matter to them? They were going gaga over the good governance of Maharashtra. Not a word of condemnation of the police or the state's law and order situation. Not even a word of sympathy for the sadhus who were on the way to attend the last rites of their guru in Gujarat.

Three people, including two sadhus and a driver, were lynched on April 16, 125 km from Mumbai, a small village in Maharashtra’s Palghar village. The police did not do anything and, instead, the policeman was seen handing over the 70-year old sadhu to the murderous mob. It was the most heart-rending sight that would disturb anyone’s conscience for a long time to come. The old man was desperately clinching the hand of the policeman but was mercilessly allowed to be beaten to death.

The Maharashtra government has suspended two police officers and arrested more than 100 people. A special investigation team has been set up as well. Hopefully, we will be able to reach the truth and the guilty will be punished.

The government will need to do some explaining on why it was silent till the news of the killing that happened on 17th and the incident came to light on the 19th. Did the police not inform the headquarters and the media about the incident? Or, if the media was informed why did it keep silent till a video of the incident became viral on social media?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ruled out a communal angle. It was surprising how he do so as an inquiry may reveal a deep conspiracy. His desperation shows there is something more to it than meets the eyes. Let there be a fair investigation. The Juna Akhara, to which the sadhus belonged, has questioned the impartiality of a state-controlled inquiry.

The area where it happened is a Left bastion. The CPM has a lone representative in the assembly from there (Dahanu), which is a part of Palghar Lok Sabha seat. Remember Bhima Koregaon violence and the role of Gautam Naulakha for fuelling violence? The Supreme Court refused to grant him bail and he had to finally surrender before the NIA. We have also seen the frustration of writer Arundhati Roy when she alleges that the Indian government is exploiting COVID-19 to suppress Muslims. She said, “The situation in India is approaching genocidal.” She has not produced any proof regarding this claim.

Was it then the anger of the Naxals that innocent sadhus and their hired driver became victims of hatred? The incident was the biggest manifestation of hate. Hate for what? The sadhus were not child-lifters. The police station in-charge had clarified to lynchers whom he knew (as per the FIR). And one needs to remember that only a handful of young men wielding lathis are seen giving expression to this hatred.

There is enough evidence about some sections trying to thwart the efforts of the government to contain the coronavirus. Is there a bigger conspiracy or is it a simple case of mistaken identity? Only proper investigation will reveal. But whether or not the investigation is impartial is the moot question.

The two sadhus have been identified as Chikane Maharaj Kalpavrikshgiri (70) and Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) from the Varanasi-based Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara. The third person Nilesh Telgane (35) was their driver. Juna Akhada has clarified these two sadhus and the driver were going to Gujarat to attend the last rites of their guru Shri Mahant Ramgiri.

The silence of the award-wapasi brigade, which often masquerades as human rights activists, is really baffling. Does such a gruesome killing not hurt them irrespective of the identity of the lynchers? Does the silence point further to the conspiracy theory?

(The author is national spokesperson of BJP. Views expressed are personal.)