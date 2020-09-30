Opinion | University Teachers Not Getting Salaries On Time Exposes Delhi Govt Ignorance, Writes DUSU President and ABVP Leader

In the very month of the Teacher’s Day celebrations, though virtual all over the country, the teachers of Delhi University stand troubled with no choice left but to protest for their rights to payment.

It is bizarre that the government acted with sheer ignorance towards the most important sector of the nation. The students of the university have been facing problems due the poor management of the university’s working. The funds that are administered with an intention to provide better facilities to the students have not been worked upon, rather used as extra finances in the bowl.

This dent in the management has been depriving students of the best of possibilities and the type of education they deserve and it is extremely sad that the Delhi government aims to take no steps towards better planning for students.

The employees, the pillars of the university, are in a helpless state and the government doesn’t seem concerned with paying them their salaries on time.

In times of coronavirus pandemic and economic instability, the Delhi government has not done much to adhere to the basic needs of university employees. As proud as the government was about its education model, what has it really done to improve the conditions of the university?

The education model is a partial one with no stable rights and facilities; can even be called directionless. Students from every section of the society strive hard to pay their fees to study at this prestigious institution, only to realize that the students’ fund is to be withdrawn to make the payments of the employees. This is irresponsible.

The most prominent education institute in the nation is not being managed well by the government. No facilities deserved by the students and the faculty are provided, nor is there a proper systematic working process to take care of the institute.

In fact, the many letters written to the government by the teachers’ association and the DUSU for the provision of the facilities are left ignored and unacknowledged. The subject proficiency is a matter of doubt and no means of systematic education are being delivered rightly to the eligible students. The Delhi government has turned the institute into a mess with no efforts towards student outcomes and no proper aids for their advancement.

Less than one third of Delhi government schools offer Science as a stream. In general, Science streams witness a higher percentage of students failing their class 10 and class 12 examinations. It is morally corrupt to deprive children of a subject of their choice just because they belong to comparatively weaker sections of the society.

As a result, we see more students dropping out of government schools, but still unable to enroll themselves in private schools because of economic considerations. Where does the government expect these children to study? Or should they just be silent victims of this biased behavior?

The AAP had initially made promises to open 20 degree colleges. This promise, however, stood undelivered because solitary affiliated colleges can be opened under the Delhi University which is a central university. Both staff and students suffer due to poor implementation of policies.

A press release on September 16 clearly said that the fund which should rightly be used for the welfare of students is being wrongly used for salary payments to the employees. This action snatches from students their right to better facilities.

It raised the vital issue of migrant workers, but people involved with the day-to-day working of the Delhi government clearly state that not much was done by it to stop the migration of people from Delhi. The same masses that elected the government to power were made to helplessly walk back home. All that the government needed to do was to get in touch with the factory owners, contractors, service providers, shop owners and manufacturing units and convey to them their responsibility of engaging with the workers to make them stay in Delhi with the delivery of required financial and basic facilities.

We once again request the government to be inclusive and sympathetic towards the state and education affairs.

The author is president of Delhi University Students’ Union. Views expressed are personal