Opinion | Veer Savarkar And The Contested Legacy of Rahul Gandhi

As the crown prince, Rahul Gandhi, reaches the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he addresses the media and launches an avalanche of blistering attacks on the forlorn revolutionary, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The Congress leader—invariably devoid of substantive theories—levelled specious criticisms at Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar’s alleged “betrayal" of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel by writing “mercy petitions" to the British begging to be pardoned while imprisoned in the Cellular Jail. “Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said, ‘Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant,’ and signed it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," said Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference at Wadegaon in the Akola district of Maharashtra. “I will read the last line, which says ‘I beg to remain your most obedient servant’ and is signed VD Savarkar," the silver-spoon politician added.

While the politician intends to seize the eyeballs of Congress’s 3,570-km-long foot-march by ridiculing Savarkar, not only has Rahul failed to recognise the abominable torture that the freedom fighter experienced in the notorious Cellular Jail of Kala Pani but also ridiculed the longstanding history of testimonies, including Mahatma Gandhi and his grandmother Indira Gandhi, remembering Veer Savarkar as a freedom fighter, social reformer, writer, and political thinker. To give the extent of his torture: Savarkar was caged in solitary confinement for ages; chained to a wall, hands extended above his head; restrained from using the bathroom and made to stand in his filth; and made to do hard labour without food and order.

Like Savarkar’s letters, Mahatma Gandhi had written several letters, in a reverent tone, to the British government during the Indian freedom movement, following the general practice to end the letters. In a letter to the Viceroy of India, dated February 1, 1922, he wrote at the end, “Your Excellency’s faithful servant and friend, M.K. Gandhi." In another letter to Lord Chelmsford, Gandhi wrote at the end, “I have the honour to remain, Your Excellency’s obedient servant." Beyond doubt, writing such letters was a routine affair in that era, and many freedom fighters, like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Satyendranath Bose, and Mahatma Gandhi himself, followed the usual norm. Would Rahul Gandhi also brand Mahatma Gandhi as a traitor?

Oddly enough, Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, joined Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra, reaffirming and backing his comments against Veer Savarkar. Tushar Gandhi said, “It is true that Veer Savarkar was friends with the Britishers; he apologised to the Britishers to move out of prison… It is not like we have taken it from WhatsApp University; there is evidence in history." Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena walked with Rahul Gandhi, joining his Bharat Jodo Yatra, for about seven kilometres. However, former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray differed and dissociated from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, saying that his party had immense respect for Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Going a step further, he also questioned why the Centre hasn’t yet conferred the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, although he didn’t comment as to why he didn’t seek the highest civilian accolade when in power.

In this bigger scheme of things, Tushar Gandhi and Aaditya Thackeray are, in all probability, mere pawns. Vaibhav Purandare’s book, Savarkar: The True Story of the Father of Hindutva (Juggernaut Books, 2019), is a scathing critique of leftist historians and their method of subverting important historical and academic counter-narratives, particularly those dealing with decolonised subcontinental history. Purandare writes, “To cry ‘cowardice’ and ‘surrender’, to call him (Savarkar) a ‘traitor’, or to say he was ‘begging for mercy from the British while Gandhi was sleeping on the dirt floor of a jail’ is unwarranted and puerile." Furthermore, in an article titled “Savarkar Brothers" published in Young India, Mahatma Gandhi argued that “Royal Clemency" should be granted to Veer Savarkar and that his talent should be used for public welfare, indicating Gandhi’s recognition of revolutionary figures like Savarkar’s contributions to India’s independence struggle. In another letter written to CR Das, Gandhi wrote, “The Savarkar brothers’ talent should be utilised for public welfare. As it is, India is in danger of losing her two faithful sons unless she wakes up in time." He then recalled how he knew “one of the brothers" well. “I had the pleasure of meeting him in London. He is brave. He is clever. He is a patriot. He was, frankly, a revolutionary. He saw the evil, in its hideous form, of the present system of government much earlier than I did. He is in the Andamans for having loved India too."

Indira Gandhi, Rahul’s grandmother and India’s former Prime Minister, wrote this in a letter to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, dated May 20, 1980: “Veer Savarkar’s daring defiance of the British government had its importance in the annals of our freedom movement. I wish the plans to commemorate the birth centenary of India’s remarkable son success." In fact, in 1970, Indira Gandhi got a postage stamp issued in Savarkar’s honour after his death in 1966, displaying a portrait of the revolutionary freedom fighter with a picture of the Cellular Jail in the background.

It is high time someone reminds Rahul that Savarkar is not a football for him to play or kick as per his whims and fancies but a national icon who is hero-worshipped in many quarters. It’s ironic, if not hilarious, to see Rahul Gandhi defying his dynastic ancestors by smearing Veer Savarkar’s nationalistic image with unjustified, unwarranted, and uncalled-for slander. No freedom fighter in contemporary India has been as dissed as him, but he is saluted for his contribution to the Indian struggle for freedom by many dignitaries, including PV Narsimha Rao, Yashwantrao Chavan, and Balasaheb Desai. Veer Savarkar is an indictment of the truism: nations weaken not because of their past but, rather, by how they are taught it. The time is ripe for Rahul to halt the ritual of scoring self-goals before he successfully and affably vanquishes his own family grown party to such an extent that no damage control activity can overhaul or mend the loss.

Yuvraj Pokharna is Surat-based independent journalist and columnist who vociferously voices his opinions on Hindutva, Islamic Jihad, Politics and Policies. He can be followed on Instagram and Facebook @iyuvrajpokharna. He tweets with @pokharnaprince. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

