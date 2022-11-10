Opinion | What Xi Jinping’s Third Term and CMC Appointments Mean for Taiwan

The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) President Xi Jinping delivered a wide-ranging work report laying out the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) agenda for the country over the next five years. After delivering the report, Xi finalised the members for the 20th Central Military Commission (CMC) — the highest national defence organisation of the PRC. The CMC sits at the top of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and controls China’s domestic security forces and the People’s Armed Police. This 20th CMC would likely serve until the PLA completes its centenary in 2027. Some Chinese military scholars and senior US military officials speculate that the Chinese President has directed the PLA to be prepared to invade Taiwan by 2027; however, there is no concrete evidence supporting this claim. But in the recent work report, Xi claimed that “we will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”

The recent invasion speculations are largely due to the inclusion of 2027 as a short-term milestone for the modernisation of the armed forces in the 2021 National People’s Congress (NPC), where Xi codified a new military modernisation goal into its national development blueprint for the PLA — to “ensure the achievement of the 2027 centennial military building goal” (quebao 2027 nian shixian jianjun bainian fendou mubiao). Notwithstanding these speculations, the recent changes to the Chinese top military leadership indicate that the cross-strait tensions are going to worsen in the next five years.

CMC Appointments and Taiwan

Xi appointed General He Weidong, former Commander of the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command (ETC), as one of two CMC vice chairmen — just second to Xi in the military leadership. Gen He was the Eastern Theatre Commander responsible for Taiwan contingency and the East China Sea from December 2019 until January 2022. Under his watch, China’s ETC has been conducting daily military incursions into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) since September 2020.

Furthermore, under his leadership, the ETC was seen as a test case for taking a step forward towards “integrated joint operations” — guidelines issued by the CMC in November 2020 guiding the PLA on how to conduct joint operations with new structures, news services, continuously changing threat environment under emerging technologies and new battle space domains. However, Gen Lin Xiangyang was the Commander of the ETC when the US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this year. But the steps that Gen He took earlier were largely instrumental for the limited jointness that China displayed during military operations and exercises in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit.

Gen He previously was also the Deputy Commander of Western Theatre Command (WTC) and the Commander of the WTC Army from 2016 to 2019. Under his leadership, the PLA indulged in the stand-off with India at Doklam. The PLA has often been criticised for its lack of modern combat experiences, as military exercises and training activities cannot be substituted for real war experiences. The PLA commanders are also criticised for being under-prepared for the tasks of integrating multi-service and multi-arms operations. However, Gen He is uniquely placed due to his leadership and operational experiences in China’s primary and secondary military strategic directions (Taiwan and India) in recent times under Xi Jinping’s leadership.

Xi’s Elevation and Cross-Strait Problems

The Center for Strategic and International Studies China Power Project’s recent research highlights that the ETC has been noticeably underrepresented in the CMC in the past. WTC generally dominates the CMC appointments. It could be due to the composition of the WTC, as it’s the largest theatre command and includes former Lanzhou and Chengdu Military Regions and Tibet and Xinjiang Military Districts.

Gen He is notably the first CMC vice chairman in the past few decades, especially under Xi, to be promoted to the second highest military position in China without having been on the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee. Thus, He’s selection and his appointment as a vice chairman could possibly indicate Xi’s intentions to have bigger ambitions regarding the cross-strait dispute.

However, despite his appointment, there are multiple shortcomings for the PLA concerning training, landing operations, logistics supply, two-front challenge, and more — with regard to the reunification campaign in the near term. But despite these challenges, He’s appointment as a Vice Chairmen could possibly hint towards the worsening of the cross-strait problems in the near future.

Suyash Desai is a research scholar specialising on Chinese security and foreign policies, and the PLA. He is currently studying Mandarin at National Sun Yat-sen University, Taiwan. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest Opinions here