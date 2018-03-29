What’s the Guarantee That Re-Exam Will be Fair: Angry Student Pens Open Letter to CBSE

My joy knew no bounds as I came out of the examination hall after the Class X maths exam. Had a great sense of relief. Firstly, the exam went well and the paper was too easy. Secondly, I had not stepped out of the house, except for the few instances, for the last couple of months. Also, ours was the first and the last to study the whole course for the exams. Honourable education minister, Mr. Prakash Javadekar, has already declared that from next year students will appear half the course for final board exam.Even then, we accepted the challenge gracefully and almost finished the gruelling examination process. But my joy was short lived. The CBSE decided to reconduct the maths exams. My plans to have lunch with my father in a restaurant and watch a movie in the evening were shattered. Tears rolled down my eyes as I heard the news.Nobody could understand my pain, except fellow students who had appeared for the exam. Why should we suffer because of the fault of some insensible people? Is there any guarantee that the reconduction of examination will be free from this vice? We are not in a mood to go through the same painful, gruelling process of preparing and taking the same exam again. Literally, we are being made scapegoats!Some questions come to mind and I need answers. Who will answers my questions? The parents are equally looking helpless.I think CBSE is not run by sensitive and sensible members. It needs reorientation and reconstruction. It is not only Mathematics, flashes of silly mistakes and carelessness is found in other papers also. It makes me wonder if the question paper was set by one individual in a haste or by team of experts as claimed by CBSE?For example in the English question paper, in question number 1, 1.3 we were asked to find out synonyms of given sentence in para 2 and para 4, but the synonyms were not there in the para 2 or para 4. I found the same in other paragraphs! If it would have been prepared by expert committee, such silly mistakes would not have been there.It shows callousness, carelessness and insensitivity. We don’t know how to prepare for this maths exam and for the impending entrance examination to be conducted by different schools for +2 admission.Looking at this development, I am really worried about the evaluation process. Last year hundreds of students (brilliant students) failed in science and maths exam in Class XII boards in our Bhubaneswar zone because of improper evaluation by CBSE. I say brilliant because many of them cleared medical and engineering entrance exams. In spite of their parents moving court, nothing materialised.Many lost a valuable year in their careers. I heard a gossip that papers were evaluated by non-competent teachers. Looking at this year’s paper leak, I am really scared.Why we? We are the only batch to appear the full course. After 6 to 8 years we will appear for job interviews nobody will either remember or understand that we were the only batch to appear the whole course. Marks wise we will be lagging behind our predecessors and our successors.Not only board examination, the way CBSE has been conducting different scholastic test and exhibitions is ridiculous. They have taken students for granted. For example, I with my partner topped the zonal level science exhibition and got selected for the national level to be conducted in Delhi. The zonal organising committee issued us certificates of their own as they said it would take time for CBSE to issue certificates and the same will be sent to our respective schools. With hope, I prepared for the national level and participated in Delhi, my father having spent a huge sum of money. However, CBSE did not even issue a participation certificate.Now, we don’t have anything to prove that we have participated in the nationl-level science exhibition. Even the two days’ science exhibition was restricted to almost a day just to accommodate the CBSE chairman and other guests in the inaugural ceremony that continued for almost a day. How can one expect the jury to inspect 500-odd projects in a single day and give a proper verdict? The CBSE is playing with the emotions of the students and the reason is best known to them.I sincerely wish an end to such unfair games. Please don’t play with us. You say we are the future. But you kill/destroy us before we bloom. Please understand the pain and agony, we are going through. I heard our Prime Minister speak on how to take exams, I do hope he steps in, punishes those responsible for paper leak, and takes initiative for reorientation of CBSE.Oh God, save us! You are our only saviour!!!