Opinion | A Pasmanda Muslim in CM Yogi's Cabinet is a Historic Event, Promotes Social Justice in Muslim Society

It is a big historical event that Danish Azad, a leader from a deprived society among Muslims, that is, the Indic Pasmanda, took oath as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Keeping in mind the question of social justice in the Muslim society, the inclusion of a Pasmanda (backward Muslim) in the cabinet of the Uttar Pradesh government is a historic act no less than the abrogation of Article 370 and the law against instant Triple Talaq.

It is not just for the sake of the vote bank and appeasement but for the upliftment of the underprivileged and those who have suffered in society among Muslims without expecting too much support from their side.

It seems that the question of social justice within Muslim society is facing ignorance by previous central and state governments, so-called secular and liberal intellectuals, socialists and other reformers. Though they are famous for their efforts, commitments and struggles for the downtrodden, underprivileged and suffering communities, unfortunately, they all have a very keen interest in social justice among Hindus and strangely never bothered about social justice among Muslims. They approach the Muslim society considering them as a monolith society which is a big blunder. The Muslim society does have stratification on the ground of caste and creed and there is even more severe discrimination than in the Hindu society.

