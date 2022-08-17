PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech Unveils Roadmap for Developed New India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiring speech on the Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence unveils a glorious roadmap for a developed India by the time of the Shatabdi celebrations of our freedom. PM Modi in his passionate, extempore address to the nation has laid down the blueprint for the next twenty-five years. The aspirations of this developed India strike a perfect balance between our phenomenal heritage and our glorious future that beckons us, under a leadership that is globally acknowledged for delivery on its commitments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been relentlessly working towards establishing an Indian paradigm mentioned several names that were generally ignored by those in power in the past. Some of these names are Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Govind Guru, who became the voice of the freedom movement. The PM said that these leaders inspired tribal brothers and sisters, mothers, and youth in the remotest jungles to live and die for the motherland. Another aspect of the freedom struggle much overlooked is the contribution of many greats like Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda, Maharishi Aurobindo, and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, who kept awakening the consciousness of India in every corner and every village, and kept this consciousness alive!

He also mentioned several names when it came to our nation-building that have never been stated in the past, such as Veer Savarkar and Nanaji Deshmukh, due to biased views of previous ruling dispensations that were busy promoting a handful of names associated with dynasty politics.

It is important to note that the Prime Minister specifically pointed out two key evils that have been a stumbling block to our nation’s progress: ‘dynasty culture’ and ‘colonial thought process’. More significantly, the Prime Minister, as a statesman, didn’t talk about only the political space while he referred to these maladies that plague our society and the nation.

PM Narendra Modi’s impassioned plea about extending respect to the women folk was also widely hailed and has sent a profound message across the nation. No one should underestimate the impact of Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to the nation. After all, on PM Narendra Modi’s call, crores of Indians have given up their LPG subsidy, initiated the Swachh Bharat movement, etc. And therefore PM Modi mentioning the all-pervading bad influence of these evils in the sphere of societal life has been instrumental in mitigating such maladies.

The Prime Minister provided a solution to these evils as well as other challenges while unveiling the roadmap for the next 25 years. This solution is inherent in the ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges) that he urged the nation to take on this historic occasion. Remarkably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Panch Pran’ is very much in consonance with our constitutional principles.

It is important to recall his words here as these are going to be the guiding framework in the next phase of our journey till 2047 when Bharat would be celebrating 100 years of Independence. The Prime Minister said, “…We must take up the responsibility of fulfilling all the dreams of the freedom fighters by embracing those ‘Panch Pran’ by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence.”

Speaking of the ‘Panch Pran’, he said, “The first vow is for the country to move ahead with a big resolve. And that big resolution is of a developed India, and now we should not settle for anything less than that. Big resolution indeed!”

The second Pran is that in no part of our existence, not even in the deepest corners of our minds or habits, should there be any ounce of slavery. It should be nipped in the bud. This slavery of hundreds of years has kept us bound, has forced us to keep our emotions tied up, have developed distorted thinking in us. We have to liberate ourselves from the slavery mindset that is visible in innumerable things within and around us. This is our second Pran Shakti.

The third Pran is that we should feel proud of our heritage and legacy. Since it is this same legacy that had given India its golden period in the past and it is this legacy that has an innate capability of transforming itself with time. It is this rich heritage that transcends tests of tide and times. It embraces the new. And hence we should be proud of this heritage.

The fourth Pran which is equally important is unity and solidarity. Amongst 130 crore countrymen when there is harmony and bonhomie, unity becomes its strongest virtue. “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” is one of the unifying initiatives to actuate the dream of the fourth Pran.

The fifth Pran is the duty of the citizens, in which even the Prime Minister and chief ministers cannot be excluded as they are also responsible citizens and have a duty towards the nation. This virtue is going to be the vital life force if we want to achieve the dreams we have for the next 25 years.

It is significant to mention here that while the Prime Minister talked about the road ahead, he also remembered the sufferings of Partition that common people had undergone in one of the bloodiest events in human history. Earlier dispensations had tried to bury it under the carpet as it raised uncomfortable questions about the role of the Congress leadership in 1947. The Prime Minister empathetically stated this year, “Yesterday on 14th August, India also remembered the deep wounds of Partition on ‘Partition Vibhishika Memorial Day’ with a heavy heart. Crores of such people had endured a lot for the glory of the tricolour. They had endured so much due to their love for the motherland and they did not lose patience. Their determination to start a new life with their love for India is inspirational and worth saluting.”

The message is loud and clear from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We need to learn from the past so that we don’t repeat our follies. We also need to look forward and be innovative as PM Narendra Modi gave a new call for ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to make India a truly developed nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to build a modern and developed New India that would lead the world in the 21st century. And the entire nation will rise to the occasion in building this developed New India.

Aman Sinha is a practising Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

