Police Commemoration Day 2022: J&K Police Martyrs Have Shown the Way

Jammu and Kashmir Police working synergistically with the Indian Army and other security forces has largely succeeded in breaking the back of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The invaluable sacrifices by J&K Police personnel in the line of duty have led to normalcy returning to J&K where terrorism is on the brink of being annihilated.

Since 1989, when Pakistan pushed the gun-toting terrorists into J&K, 1,604 policemen have laid down their lives to safeguard the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. The long list of police martyrs includes a Deputy Inspector General, a Superintendent of Police, 22 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 28 Inspectors, 39 Sub-Inspectors, 69 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 150 Head Constables, 189 Senior Grade Constables, 563 Constables, 516 Special Police Officers and 26 Followers.

The more a J&K policeman has been under intimidation in the past three decades, the more steeled he has been in his resolve and has performed his duties, notably anti-terror operations, professionally and dedicatedly. Their heroic display of courage has inspired coming generations to follow in their footsteps. From fighting terror and maintaining law & order to providing assistance to victims in disasters, J&K Police has proven its dedication to serve and secure the lives of people and their property.

Commanders of the central armed forces have always maintained that the fight against terror in J&K without J&K Police would not have been possible. Officers and jawans of the J&K Police have faced bullets, grenades, bombs, and IEDs without any fear. Their courage and valour has made the entire country proud. Terrorists who were sent by Pakistan to snatch J&K from India ended up in graves. Even their bodies were not owned by their masters. What an irony! They were killed fighting for the country which used them as tools and were dumped after they outlived their utility.

In stark contrast, people of J&K are indebted to JKP martyrs and J&K Police as a family has always stood by the families of the martyrs through their testing times. As the commander of J&K Police, I assure the family members of all martyrs that they would never be left alone, come what may. Entire J&K Police force has stood with them and would always stand by them. J&K Police martyrs have been a source of inspiration for the entire force and their sacrifices shall ensure that the fight against terrorism is taken to its logical end.

Dedication, sincerity and loyalty of J&K Police towards the country has made India proud. Its sacrifices and achievements have been lauded on innumerable occasions by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, J&K Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha and other leaders.

In recognition of the yeoman’s service that JKP has rendered to the nation, it has been awarded with one Ashok Chakra, two Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras, 1,672 President’s Police Gallantry Medals and 1,822 J&K Police Medals for gallantry.

I am proud of my JKP team and am sure that very soon we would eradicate the remnants of terrorism from the soil of J&K. With the drastic reduction in levels of violence the common man in J&K is already heaving a sigh of relief and we in JKP on the Police Commemoration Day 2022 again renew our resolve afresh to fight terrorism till our victory is complete and unqualified.

The author is DGP, Jammu & Kashmir Police. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest Opinion News and Breaking News here