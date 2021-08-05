What are Prashant Kishor and Sonia Gandhi Talking about? Not 2022 Elections but This

The Prashant Kishor story is getting real with the Congress.

Kishor quit as adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday indicating that he was no longer relishing the role of a ‘free agent’. Rather he would become part of a political party and try proving his mettle in 2024. Some believe that Kishor’s distancing from Punjab is also a tale of the Congress’ declining fortunes in February 2022 state Assembly polls.

In fact, if the Congress insiders are to be believed, Kishor would not be actively ‘strategizing’ in the coming round of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand or Gujarat, which are scheduled in 2022.

Prashant Kishor has been meeting Congress’ interim chief Sonia Gandhi for the past one year. Contrary to popular perception and media speculation, Kishor-Sonia talks have not been poll centric. Rather, they have focused on revamping the Congress. Kishor reportedly told the Gandhi trio (Rahul and Priyanka) that focus should be on organizational revamp, and not so much on polls and winning elections. The Congress thrived for over 136 years because of its ideology, organization and workers. It should be built in such a way to sustain and prosper in the decades to come.

Highly-placed Congress sources say Kishor has been harping on a major organizational overhaul. Institutionalization of ticket distribution system, poll alliances, fundraising among other things have been discussed at length. Madhya Pradesh Congress unit chief Kamal Nath has also been privy to some discussions while the Gandhi trio—Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi—have been major backers of the ‘draft Kishor’ move. A national role for Nath is also on the cards.

On his part, Kishor is said to have met many AICC office bearers, regional satraps, young guns directly. It would not be an exaggeration to say that eight out of 10 have viewed him as an ‘asset’.

As already reported by a section of the media, Rahul Gandhi has sounded out a number of senior party leaders about the possibility of Prakash Kishor’s involvement with the grand old party. From A.K. Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni to a number of middle rung and younger leaders, Kishor’s likely entry has been welcomed. However, in muted voices, some have suggested that the party should not be seen as outsourcing its political activities to the new entrant.

So subject to Prashant Kishor getting a ‘free hand’, PK (as Kishor is popularly know) focusing on 2024 and leading the Congress charge may soon be a reality.

Kishor has wide contacts cutting across party lines. His proximity to Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, M.K. Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Jagan Mohan Reddy is well known. The poll strategist is of the firm view that unless the Congress, which is in direct contest with the BJP in states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Haryana, Jharkhand etc., starts beating its archrival, the combined opposition’s efforts to edge out Narendra Modi-led NDA would not become a reality.

The big question is whether or not as a representative of the Congress he can get everyone on board. And more importantly, would the Congress, allergic to change, allow itself to be revamped and shaped up?

Sonia Gandhi is completing two years as AICC interim chief on August 10. She reportedly has plans to travel abroad. The timing of Kishor saying ‘yes’ to the Congress offer is, however, only known to one of the most sought-after professional-turned-career politician.

The author is a senior journalist. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

