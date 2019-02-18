Yes, Pulwama Terror Attack is a Wake Up Call But Another Surgical Strike is Not the Answer to it

The terror attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, in which we lost 30 bravehearts, has compelled us all to think — why, how and what next?Are we losing this war on terror in the Kashmir valley or are we becoming complacent to the real issue in in the region? How many more lives of the armed forces will be sacrificed before the collective national conscious is stirred enough to resolve the ‘real issue’ of Kashmir?Yes, ‘Kashmir Issue’ is complex and needs a well-deliberated approach, but three decades of bloodshed should be enough for the state government to realise that it is time to sincerely catch the bull by the horns.It is an undisputed fact that Pakistan has been the mother of this bloodshed in Kashmir. But in 2019, given the present internal state of affairs in the Valley, does Pakistan have the capability to stop this alone or are there more ‘hydras’ that have emerged and are breeding this issue?An all-out war on Pakistan may further cripple the rogue state, but that may not be a long-term solution to this bloodbath in Kashmir. That it is Pakistan that is primarily behind terrorism in India is a well-established fact and reality we have known for decades.But the fact that we never addressed it to a conclusive end shows our political resolve to deal with our neighbouring state. Would we do it this time and succeed? We will know the answer in the time to come.Yes, we must avenge the loss of our martyred men, but then what next? Should we wait for yet another attack? Pakistan's proxy war of ‘bleeding India through thousand cuts’ refuses to stop and we, as a state, have failed to counter this effectively, irrespective of the governments we have had at the Centre or in Jammu and Kashmir.By all means, the call of the hour is to avenge the loss of our martyrs, but we need to have a long-term strategy to deal with the elephant that is already in the room and causing grave damage.The youth of the Valley, who have grown up watching bloodshed and militancy, must have more than the cause of Pakistan in their heart. We have let radicalisation grow unchecked in Kashmir over the past decade and failed to bring the youngsters in the Valley into the mainstream.One may say that handling terrorism is the job of the security forces, but that they can only bring down the violence to a manageable level, and from there, the next level of ‘conflict resolution’ must be taken over by the political and social leadership.After yet another ‘surgical strike’ or ‘taking out of high value target’ in Pakistan, the militancy and terrorism will still need to be dealt with in Kashmir. We must be planned for it. Solution for this cannot be found in the operations room of security forces, but on the very soil of place where the trouble is breeding.It is time to move on-ground and address the issues at the grassroot level. We are losing a full generation to mushrooming radicalisation. The repeated boxing bouts with Pakistan may not fetch the desired result. It is action, and not emotion, that yields results. Indian hearts bleed today for its martyrs.May God give strength to families of the martyrs and an assurance them that their sacrifices will not go in vain.