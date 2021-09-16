Raab Buried on the Beach by Afghan Avalanche

Dominic Raab’s late dash to Qatar and Pakistan failed finally to save his political life as foreign secretary. He was replaced on Wednesday by former international trade secretary Liz Truss.

For once the opposition demands to sack Raab found ears at 10 Downing Street. Raab’s removal did not need an opposition demand; this decision should have been obvious to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, except that his government has built up a record of sorts of defending the indefensible.

Dominic Raab was lolling on a beach in Crete for days when the Afghan crisis broke. He said later that given hindsight he would not have gone. And certainly, he was not the only one who couldn’t see the pace of the Taliban takeover.

Raab was undone by a phone call he did not make to his opposite number in Afghanistan once the gravity of the crisis was known. That was to be a call on getting UK nationals and Afghans who had worked with the British out on time. Lives depended on it. Raab delegated that call to a junior. In the end, it was not made. By the time he was ready to make it, it was too late in Afghanistan.

Raab cut a more silly than sorry figure in British media reports. His denial that he was not paddleboarding in the sea because “the sea was closed” earned several cartoonists their daily bread for days. In the end, Raab’s legacy will remain this, and not anything he achieved as foreign secretary – that he lay on a beach as the Afghan avalanche came. He was at sea, if not in the sea.

Raab has been moved, ironically, as some see it, to the justice department. His record over justice to the Afghans who had worked for the British will remain dubious at best, though it may yet prove lethal. Few believe he did justice to his job as foreign secretary.

Raab did not save his job through what was reported as a challenging conversation with the Prime Minister, but he did save face to some extent in getting appointed deputy prime minister. He did stand in for Boris Johnson when he was ill earlier through the pandemic. That role has been extended into a face-saving stamp.

Liz Truss

The new foreign secretary will be on familiar grounds in dealing with India. As international trade secretary, she was leading the British government’s push to firm up new trade agreements with India.

Her appointment comes just a couple of days after she held a meeting with Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal over taking the stalemated trade talks forward.

Following the talks, she tweeted: “Today Piyush Goyal and I launched trade working groups to lay the groundwork for our forthcoming UK-India trade deal, which will: boost access to more than a billion consumers; bolster our science & tech industries; and support jobs in both countries.”

The declarations have not been backed yet by a corresponding push from business. The only significant growth in ties between the two countries has been the rise in the number of Indian companies investing in Britain.

Trade-off

For a trade secretary dealing actively with India to then become foreign secretary can’t be bad for New Delhi politically. Truss will no doubt be guided actively by Foreign Office mandarins. And she will no doubt maintain the delicate balances over Kashmir that the British government has for some years now. But nothing underlines political ties quite as firmly as trade. And Truss will be particularly mindful of that.

That India is the billion-plus market she spoke of will be of long-time interest to Britain. For India, that is a trade-off that sits outside the trade talks but is a vital factor shaping the trade negotiations. The British government will be well aware that it cannot successfully persuade the Indian government to open up its market to the UK in uniquely advantageous ways and also take a hostile position on sensitive issues diplomatically.

Truss will continue to watch out for some movement forward now in the trade talks calendar. Anyone would as foreign secretary. But that she personally set that in motion from February this year is likely to do its bit to keep her interested in the trade relationship, which is never far from political decisions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here