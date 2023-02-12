Rahul Gandhi, His 'Friends’ Must Realise that Personal Attacks on PM Modi Have No Electoral Value

During the current session of Parliament, the Opposition parties attempted to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged manipulation of stock by the Adani Group and related matters. Unfortunately, the Opposition was unable to use this issue to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP government; instead, all it did was reveal its own insecurities. Today, India’s Opposition parties must realise that unity is a difficult choice and cannot be achieved when personal ambitions are prioritised over other issues.

Even though every Opposition party decided to raise this issue and corner the BJP government, these parties were deeply divided. The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, focused on attacking Modi personally on this issue. It is laughable that, despite repeated failures, Rahul Gandhi continues to employ the same old strategy of making everything about Narendra Modi personal as a strategy to combat the BJP. Using slogans such as “Chowkidar Chor Hai” and “Rafale Issue”, he attempted the same in 2019. It is time for the venerable grand old party to recognise that this strategy of personal attacks has no electoral value and that it has repeatedly failed to win the support of the people. Moreover, it demonstrates that despite rumours of a revival of the grand old party, the Congress and its philosophy have not changed.

Here are some of the most important arguments: Initially, there should be no doubt that the Opposition parties should inquire about any alleged irregularities. If the parties believe that the government should be held accountable for the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group, as asserted in the Hindenburg report, then such an issue must be discussed. The parties should request clarification from the government and its agencies. The group’s alleged offshore accounts, as well as the losses at LIC and SBI, should be investigated. Furthermore, it is crucial for the government to come clean on such matters. When such issues are brought to light, the common people’s interest is also at stake because large corporations such as Adani wield enormous control over the stock market. The public should know whether the government believes the report and what steps it has taken to comprehend the situation’s reality.

During its time in the Opposition, the BJP successfully cornered the then UPA government on a number of issues, including the coal scam, the 2G scam, and others. While the BJP exerted internal pressure on the UPA government, the India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare, exerted external pressure. However, the BJP was successful in turning the perception of the people against the Congress.

The primary allegation of all the Opposition parties is that the government is attempting to stifle their voices both inside and outside of the Parliament. However, it is also important for the Opposition to consider the truth. The populace has grown weary of this fragmented Opposition. The circumstances are so dire that the parties could not even agree on their most basic demand. The Congress and some of its allies demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee; the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) did not participate in the discussion and insisted on a separate one; the Trinamool Congress (TMC) did participate in the parliamentary debate but demanded an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

If the Opposition believes that the people do not comprehend why they repeatedly fail to form a coalition, this is absurd and a gross underestimation of their intelligence. The parties of India are unable to unite because they prioritise personal ambitions and insecurities over larger issues. The TMC, AAP, and BRS are fearful that they must not appear less powerful than the Congress. Every day, the Opposition parties in India demonstrate their fragmentation and insecurity on every issue. When Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra recently, the party invited several Opposition political parties, but the majority declined. Today, the unity of the Opposition is a myth, which it must recognise. This fragmentation aids the BJP electorally and politically. The most unfortunate aspect is that Opposition politics is becoming extinct in India’s larger public discourse. A democracy such as India requires an Opposition that can question the government on significant issues and hold it accountable.

In reality, the political credibility of India’s Opposition is declining. Several states are governed by Opposition parties as the BJP has lost state assembly elections in several crucial states. In national politics, however, the Opposition parties are unable to prioritise their fight against the BJP. There are currently numerous contradictions. On one hand, the Congress believes they have a pan-Indian perspective to combat the BJP. However, the focus of the party continues to be on pitting Rahul Gandhi against PM Modi. Everyone understands the outcome of such a battle, except for the Gandhi family’s blind supporters. On the other hand, the other Opposition parties believe their candidates have a reasonable chance of becoming India’s prime minister. It would be incorrect to assume that political leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, KCR, and others have only state-level political ambitions. All of these leaders have made their desire for larger roles in national politics abundantly clear.

In India, Opposition politics is lacking focus. The Congress indeed bears the primary responsibility for this predicament. But the time has come for other Opposition political parties to choose between personal ambition and a path of moderation. The parties should come together and devise a common strategy despite their numerous differences. In regard to parliamentary affairs and floor management, the parties will have to adhere to these plans. The Congress party will also need to descend from their moral high ground and reach out to these leaders, as they all possess unique qualities and political experiences. If Opposition political parties only present a shattered image of an alliance, rife with contradictions, hypocrisy, and insecurities, then fighting the BJP will always remain a pipe dream. They will lack the strength to fight and the people will be unwilling to trust them.

The author is a Columnist and Doctoral Research Scholar In Media & Politics. He tweets @sayantan_gh. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

