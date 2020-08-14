Ram Janmabhoomi Struggle Echoes the Idea of Ram Rajya

The bhoomi pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 at the birth place of Lord Rama, marking the beginning of a glorious Ram Temple at Ayodhya, has baffled his critics, especially the Left groups and their ideologues.

The outrage has been so over consuming that they ended up ‘unfriending’ their long-time friends on social media platforms. The reason for this outrage is quite clear. The entire country, irrespective of caste, creed, region, religion and any other identity, rejoiced and celebrated this moment in unison.

As a matter of fact, around 160 million people watched the live telecast of the bhoomi pujan and almost a similar number expressed happiness on their social media accounts by posting pictures with Ram janmabhoomi frames. The celebrations multiplied in the evening when people lit diyas and candles in their houses. Many celebrated it like Diwali. A section of the Hindu society which was disappointed over the years, especially with the negative narrative set up by some people stating ‘Ram lala hum ayenge, mandir wahin banayenge, par tareeq nahi batayenge’ was delighted. Their longstanding desire was fulfilled with the bhoomi pujan.

But this led to severe dissatisfaction and distress among a section of self-proclaimed intelligentsia. They started questioning the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the pujan and declared the occasion as death of secularism. Some made peace with the consecration of the temple but started to raise questions on the realisation of Ram Rajya. But in doing so, they essentially forgot that Ram Rajya, as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi, foresees a system where interaction between citizens and state is based on the virtue of morality and justice.

The dispute over the Ram janmabhoomi matter went through a long and rigorous judicial scrutiny. The same was welcomed by all sections of the society and was honoured by the State. The NDA government led by Modi has been in power with a majority since 2014 and they could have easily introduced a Bill in the parliament to pave way for the formation of Ram Temple. Instead, they rightly waited for the decision of the Supreme Court. This is the perfect example of tolerance that Hindu Dharma preaches and practises. The eternal idea of ‘Ram Rajya’ has been preserved while following the path of justice and morality. For almost 500 years, a national icon had to wait to reclaim his own birthplace.

In no other country and religion would you have ever seen this example. This is precisely the idea of Ram Rajya.

Mahatma Gandhi was a practicing Hindu who believed in Bharat with peaceful coexistence of several religions. Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, were not believers of secularism which is hateful or averse to religion. They were of the firm belief that secularism is an integral part of India and were driven by ideas and values from Hindu texts and readings.

However, a valid question is whether the people who are opposing the bhoomi pujan are really worried about the Constitution. Is secularism actually dead? Absolutely not. Opponents of the government and its ideology have just lost an important agenda to play with the sentiments of people from both the communities to gather votes. Unfortunately, some pseudo-intellectuals are mocking Hindus for celebrating the pujan, referring them as less educated or illiterate. They have merely repeated their condescending clichés which are mere figments of pervert imaginations.

In exasperation and torment, they further discarded our legacy of knowledge and wisdom. The vedas, which mean ‘knowledge’ in Sanskrit, upanishads, Ramayana and Mahabharata are Hindu Dharma’s oldest sacred scriptures. They are the world's most ancient ethical and moral texts. But it does not come as a surprise as the same set of people, self-proclaimed beacons of intelligence, submitted an affidavit in the apex court questioning the sole existence of Shri Ram.

During the struggle for building a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, a feeling of pessimism had seeped into a part of the society. They weren’t sure whether the issue would ever get resolved in the courts, and even if the court did resolve it, whether any government would take a stand on the construction of temple on Ram Janmabhoomi where a disputed structure had been built.

The question as to how long Shri Ram will have to live in a makeshift tent had become a frustrating and disappointing puzzle. It was tactically flared up by left ideologues who never wanted a temple to be built in Ayodhya. Their sinister plot continues even after the bhoomi pujan. Enjoying the freedom of speech, several of them wrote heatedly against the Supreme Court, the Constitution and, of course, the government on the day of the pujan. It was evident that an already failing ideology got severely hit when they saw their own colleagues rejoicing the bhoomi pujan. A strong self-belief, trust and faith in one’s own system of faith had been reignited.

The live telecast of the bhumi pujan appealed to the conscience of the society, the pressures imposed by an artificial and fake ‘political correctness’ got waned. This was historic and suddenly saw a sea of change in the attitude of a section of Hindu society that was taught karsewaks were less educated and people who talk about religion and deities are regressive. The hard work put in by the Left academia for several years went away in an hour. Several teachers had arguments with their students on why they were rejoicing the moment, several were unfriended, and hours of heated arguments and exchanges continue till date on several social media platforms. But Hindus have rejoiced and are happy to see their king get his birthplace.

Actually, the resolution of the conflict of Ram janmabhoomi has hurt the Left-leaning media and academia on three fronts. First, they will no longer be able to manoeuvre Hindus against a nationalist government and the nationalists. Second, since majority of Muslims are equally happy with the resolution of dispute through the apex court, their secular cry is almost dead. Thirdly, they have lost the narrative they built in years to subvert the nationalist thought process of Indians by manipulating tools of education, culture and language.

The annoyance, allegations and fake narratives will continue to grow as they lose ground on false accusations and propaganda. Casting aspersions on bhoomi pujan is clearly a violation of Constitution’s letter and spirit whose core is ‘Ram Rajya’.

Disclaimer:The author is President of ABVP, Delhi State. Views expressed are personal.