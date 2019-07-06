Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

OPINION | Relief in M&A transactions, Eased Angel Tax Norms: Budget 2019 Brings Big Cheer to Investor Community

Union Budget 2019 brings relief from the dreaded ‘angel tax’. Recognised start-ups no longer need to fear the notices from the income tax department invoking Section 56(vii)(b) of the Income Tax Act.

Ajay G Prasad |

Updated:July 6, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OPINION | Relief in M&A transactions, Eased Angel Tax Norms: Budget 2019 Brings Big Cheer to Investor Community
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.
Loading...

While one could argue that the maiden budget of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is devoid of big-bang reforms, it offers much needed certainty to the investor community on a few fronts.

For starters, there is relief from the dreaded ‘angel tax’. Recognised start-ups no longer need to fear the notices from the income tax department invoking Section 56(vii)(b) of the Income Tax Act. This section provides enough ammunition to the tax department to question valuation of start-ups. Any perceived difference between the share allotment price and fair market value was sought to be taxed as ‘income from other sources’.

While investments from venture capital funds were outside the ambit of this ‘angel-tax’, there are examples galore of how innocuous and benign investments into start-ups by friends, family and angels landed them in a soup. The budget has now clarified that valuations of start-ups will not be questioned, provided they file appropriate documentation and returns. This is a welcome move.

An e-verification system is also proposed to be introduced for identifying the investors of the start-ups and their source of funding. This proposal is again in line with the government’s overall thrust on minimising human interface when it comes to tax proceedings.

There is also relief in store for legacy cases. Legacy angel-tax issues are likely to be given a quiet burial as proceedings under old cases cannot be initiated without the prior approval of the supervising officer. Again, this is a welcome move and allows founders to focus on business rather than deal with regulatory issues.

In line with the above proposals, the minister has also proposed that valuations at which private equity funds are raised by ‘companies in which the public is not substantially interested’ (which includes start-up companies) will no longer be questioned.

Therefore, venture capital funds and private equity funds are now brought at-par as far as this issue is concerned and thereby reducing the regulatory arbitrage available.

There is also some relief for cross-border M&A transactions. There are many examples of M&A transactions getting stuck in negotiations over withholding tax issues. The finance minister has proposed to assuage this fear by providing that the deductor in question will not be held liable as ‘assessee in default’ if the non-resident has paid the taxes, filed tax returns and furnishes an accountant’s certificate in this regard. This move will help close M&A transactions quickly.

(The author is with Kochhar & Co, a law firm. Views expressed are personal.)

| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.