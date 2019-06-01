English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
OPINION | Reminiscent of Vajpayee-Advani Bond, Why Amit Shah May be Modi's 'Shadow' in New Govt
The Modi-Shah binary may limit upward mobility, but then, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani did so from the inception of the BJP in 1980 to 2004.
Amit Shah joined the new cabinet of PM Narendra Modi as Home minister (Photo: PTI)
The Narendra Modi-Amit Shah binary scripted the BJP's expansionism in the first phase of the NDA. The second phase marks a shift of focus to government. Shah has been inducted as Home minister, but his importance in the Prime Minister's scheme of things goes far beyond his portfolio. The two have been joined at the hip since the election results, heralding big and bold decisions.
What of the Six Sigma electoral machinery crafted by Shah? With every last one of the BJP heavyweights either in the government or hors de combat, the party has much less heft. Can it function as efficiently in the upcoming assembly elections as it did in the past five years, without the benefit of Shah's formidable managerial skills, ruthless efficiency and commanding personality?
Even more intriguing is the question of how the post-electoral hegemonistic control over government and party exercised by the PM and Shah, will affect the RSS-BJP-NDA dynamic. In the last five years, a system of consultation and coordination between the RSS and government was instituted and functioned quite effectively, alleviating fears that Modi would outgrow the sangh.
The RSS intervened occasionally but strongly on matters of policy, such as the short-lived Land Acquisition Ordinance. Although several RSS-mediated appointments were widely criticised, it was also seen as a leavening force.
Cabinet formation appears to have been a collective exercise, prima facie indicating that the existing system will continue. RSS number two Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi drew up a list of names which were duly conveyed to the PM. The final shape of the council of ministers was arrived at after discussion, with the PM naturally having the last word and Shah making the calls to the select few. This spirit of accommodation is likely to be carried over to the government.
The question is really about how much influence the RSS will choose to exercise over the selection of the BJP president and office-bearers now and in the future. The PM was the RSS choice of prime ministerial nominee in 2013 and maintains an umblical attachment to the mother ship. You can take a pracharak out of the RSS, but you can't take the RSS out of a pracharak.
Shah, who started his political career with the ABVP (and is not a pracharak), is already being described as the PM's succession plan, should Modi choose to retire from politics at 75, six years from now. However, it may be too early to speculate on a post-Modi scenario and where Shah fits into it. At 54, he has a good 21 years to go. Already seen as the de facto number two, he is the youngest of the first-rung leaders and indeed, younger than many of the second-rung leaders.
The Modi-Shah binary may limit upward mobility, but then, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani did so from the inception of the BJP in 1980 to 2004. Advani is credited with having created a strong second rung, a task which now falls to Shah.
In Modi's first term, Arun Jaitley was a power centre in government, while Shah was busy building the party and conquering new territories. The PM appeared to rely heavily on Jaitley, at least in the initial years. But even at his most influential, the ailing BJP leader did not enjoy the kind of clout that Shah now does.
He may have joined the Cabinet, but in all likelihood, Shah will be tasked with managing the aspirations of the allies, mediating disputes, troubleshooting, strategising elections and generally functioning as the PM's right hand. Between them, the PM and Home minister have oversight over the regulatory agencies, which may well give sleepless nights to some opposition leaders.
To say that Shah has emerged from the PM's shadow is not entirely correct. He is the PM's shadow. Many, in fact, see him as the shadow PM.
(Author is a senior journalist. Views are personal)
