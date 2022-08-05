Revocation of Article 370 Sections: 3 Years of Good Governance, Peace, Progress, And Prosperity in J&K

As Jammu and Kashmir celebrates three years of revocation of temporary special status granted under Article 370 of the Constitution, not only seeds of development have started to sprout, but stone-pelting, terrorism, and corruption have been almost eradicated by the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at the helm of affairs in J&K.

It wasn’t surprising that on August 5, 2019, when Parliament took a bold decision to repeal Article 370 sections, the detractors of the decision raised a hullabaloo and threatened that it would lead to bloodshed in Kashmir. However, three years down the line, those politicians and armchair experts, who had predicted doom, have nothing to say as the union territory is fast emerging as a hub of outside investment and development.

The silent majority in Jammu and Kashmir was in favour of revocation of Article 370 as it had only given them corrupt and dynastic politicians, but this Article giving special status turned out to be the creator of terrorism and separatism. Though terrorists at the behest of Pakistan are still targeting innocent civilians, the relentless operations against the terror ecosystem by the police and security forces in the last three years have ensured it will end sooner rather than later.

Overall statistics show that there has been a decline in incidents of infiltration and terrorist attacks on civilians and the Army in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019.

The dynastic politics in Jammu and Kashmir has taken a back seat and politics of development is at the centre stage, much to the delight of the common man. The so-called special status of the erstwhile state had been used by dynastic political families and their cheerleaders as a tool for looting the exchequer, and it also was an impediment to implementing laws and development projects as professionals and industrialists could not come here.

What was denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for over 70 years is now being given to them. All flagship schemes of the central government, including individual beneficiary-centric schemes, are being proactively implemented in the union territory. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme, which provides health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to all the residents of J&K at empanelled hospitals, has brought relief to lakhs of poor patients here.

The revocation of Article 370 sections opened the gates of development in J&K. 1,200 start-ups have been registered, of which more than 200 have been funded till now. In adherence with PM Modi’s infrastructure development vision, several new projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore were approved and bottlenecks that marred the completion of existing projects were removed. Earlier 8,000-9,000 projects were completed in a year, and now more than 51,000 projects are being completed with speed and transparency. Earlier, 6 kilometres of roads would be built, and now it has increased to 20 kilometres per day. At least on 12 health parameters, J&K is above the national average. To bring about ease of doing business, more than 200 administrative reforms have been undertaken by the central government.

Due to the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Modi and L-G Sinha, the industries department has received investment proposals worth Rs 56,000 crore and the groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 38,080 crore was conducted in April this year. However, keeping in view the fragility of Kashmir’s ecosystem, the J&K administration is not encouraging high-pollution industrial units like cement factories, brick kilns, steel and iron plants, and stone-crushing units.

Till 2019, due to a lack of requisite checks and balances as well as accountability, J&K’s ecosystem of corruption had thrived unchecked for decades, which had deprived the ordinary people of the benefits they rightly deserved. However, since 2019, a war has been launched against corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an unprecedented move last month, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment process following allegations of irregularities and recommended a CBI probe. Sinha not only asserted that the culprits of the recruitment scam will be brought to justice soon, but he also termed it the first big step towards securing the future of Kashmiri youth.

This raised the hopes of thousands of educated youths in the system, who had only seen favouritism and nepotism throughout their lives by dynastic politicians. Merit was never a consideration in J&K till 2019, which had disillusioned the youth. However, now they find a messiah in L-G Manoj Sinha, who under the Centre’s Prevention of Corruption Act, has given the anti-graft bodies sweeping powers to eradicate corruption in the UT.

The education sector has been another focus area of the L-G administration. Seven new medical colleges have been initiated, four of which have already started functioning. From 500 MBBS seats in 2018-19 in medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has increased it to 1,100 in 2022.

The government has also achieved phenomenal success in its mission to turn the entire Himalayan region green and revive the dying water bodies. To begin with, the Jammu and Kashmir administration approached the Centre to seek amendments to the Indian Forest Act, 1927, to include the provision of booking forest smugglers under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The UT administration has fixed a target of planting 1.5 crore saplings by the year-end to carry forward the ‘Green Revolution’.

Moreover, the government has taken several steps for the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir including implementation of the Prime Minister Development Package, 2015, flagship programmes, the establishment of an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) and IIM (Indian Institute of Management), two new AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and fast-tracking of infrastructure projects in roads, power, etc.

Due to Article 370, democracy could never percolate in Jammu and Kashmir and corruption reached its zenith. Poverty grew while the rest of the country progressed. However, now with industries coming up and jobs for youths, the real benefits of repealing Article 370 sections will be seen. The historic decision of August 5, 2019, has set off a major political as well as social makeover of the region. It may take a few more years before Jammu and Kashmir becomes a hub of development, but that day is not far when the region will be known for progress and prosperity rather than terrorism and stone-pelting.

Raja Muneeb is a Columnist from Srinagar. His Twitter handle is @rajamuneeb. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

