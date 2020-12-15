Right to Dissent Misused to Create Roadblock: How Pro-Farmer Laws are Being Misinterpreted by Protestors

Bringing reforms in India is a tedious task. With encounters from the opposition and various stakeholders, the views are sometimes correct and sometimes motivated. The Right to Dissent is often misused to create a roadblock and has been a primary reason for the delay in the implementation of various reforms in the country.

The turmoil which is being created in the country over the farm laws is a classic case where groups with vested interests are misleading the farmers and instigating them to revolt, and reestablish their lost political base. In the end, there is no better trump card than the farmers' community.

In the last few years, the country has witnessed various protests and most of them have fallen flat in front of the Prime Minister and his initiatives related to development. From mobilizing the college youth to using the plight of migrant labourers during Covid, to heat up the reservation issue and even the recent CAA protests, the government

has always found its way to combat, counter and has found resounding support from the public.

Farmers cut across social and religious boundaries when the national fabric is drawn, so any issue related to them gets the support and attention from all the spheres of the society. For the anecdote, UPA coming back to power in 2009 was accounted majorly to the waiver of farmers’ loan.

Despite several public announcements by the Prime Minister and assurance given by the Home minister and agriculture minister about the protection of farmers against any potential threat, the agitation continues with farmer bodies rigid on their demands. The deadlock between the central government and farmer unions continue as several rounds of discussions with the government have failed.

India is an agrarian economy where almost two-thirds of the population is engaged directly or indirectly in agricultural activities. Experts and key stakeholders have raised the demands for overhauling the system and bringing reforms from time to time. These latest farm reforms are in the right direction towards empowerment of farmers and improving their socio-economic status. The premise of three new laws is based on the idea of “One India, One Agricultural Market” which aims to create a synergy between farmers and corporate to maximise opportunities and minimise the middlemen system. The change that these bills propose will not only improve the agri-infra but will also create huge employment opportunities and contribute positively towards economic growth and rural development. The plight of farmers would improve with more freedom at their disposal.

The myth around MSP getting abolished and Mandis being shut is spreading like wildfire and is not based on facts. The MSP and mandis will continue to operate the same way along with additional options available to farmers to choose from. Contract farming, which is painted as a demon that will eat up small farmers and their land will be sold to corporate. However, it is common knowledge that crops get rotten at storage and godowns, which results in the wastage of the food and loss to the exchequer.

The primary reason behind low investment linked to developing the agri-infra was due to the Essential Commodity Act. Now, with the cap being removed, storage, distribution and movement would attract more investment, modernise and expand the existing infrastructure. The changes will ultimately benefit both ends of the value chain, i.e. farmers and consumers. Critics opposing the move of the government by terming it a gateway to hoarding overshadow the potential benefits to the entire industry once the technology paves its way into the system.

Also, keeping in mind the fear and apprehensions being spread, the government has agreed to incorporate suggestions of farmers’ bodies. The arguments by several interest groups that are floating in the media make them less credible and they are, in fact, tarnishing their own image. Calling the ordinance as a violation to India's federal structure is misleading and holds no validity. The farmers have been deprived of their right to trade freely for a long period of time due to the outdated laws. Now due to the reforms, the middlemen lobby which has allegiance with certain political outfits are panicking and creating unrest.

The loser, in this case, is those who end up being used as a tool to fight battles against the Centre. The bills are being viewed as anti-farmers and apprehensions are created in their minds. The hue and cry created over these bills is certainly an outcome of a hijacked movement where the beneficiary is not given the right information and rather kept misinformed to fulfil the political motives. It is time the government should not take a U-turn in the agricultural reforms in lieu with the rising population, receding productive land the modern-day measures to match the demand-supply equation. Those who are resisting change are not ready to digest the fact that farmers can also trade and act freely.

Disclaimer: The author is the Managing Director of SAB Group Governance Now. Views expressed are personal.