RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Message Carries Positivity & Hope With Eye on Future Challenges

On April 26, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat chief delivered a speech wherein he emphasised on society-driven efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Stating that a nation with 1.3-billion population cannot solely dependent on government efforts for the welfare of society, Bhagwat called all social organisations and eminent citizens to support the needy in this hour of pandemic.

As he explained how the role of the Sangh and its workers has changed during this crisis, he echoed the views of RSS founders who always stressed on ‘seva’ (service) of society.

Bhagwat had taken up several social initiatives even before he had joined the RSS. As a medical student, he had volunteered to help flood-hit people in Kolkata through the Ramakrishna Mission. His group’s first voluntary service was to help pilgrims of Ramtek.

He used to say the Sangh should be that strong that it can be of help to everyone. During Partition, Sangh volunteers were involved in extending support to people stuck in some places.

The then Sangh chief had visited Pakistan to facilitate the safe travel of people from that country.

The Swayamsevaks set up several relief camps in India for people who come from Pakistan. They did all these without much fanfare because since its inception Sangh has believed that Sewa is the basic characteristic of a Hindu society and it should be done at any cost without any discrimination.

Service is the basic characteristic of the RSS during any emergency or disaster situations, be it a tsunami, earthquake or floods. We have seen Swayamsevak’s jump to action in Uttarakhand, Kerala and Bhuj. They have worked 24X7 for society.

Bhagwat only talked about this tradition of the organisation which has always been in forefront of several difficult situations.

He said that COVID-19 is going to change our lifestyle and working style forever. His message was clear that as a social organisation, the Sangh will change its working style as per the requirement of society.

He said that we should work for everyone without any discrimination as has been the tradition of Bharat. Some issues can be raised in a country like India where so many people live, but we should move on to achieve a greater goal.

He asked society to reach out to ‘unreach’. He has mentioned that it is not the only duty of the state to assist the needy, it is purgative of society to reach out people in need in this hour of crisis.

He suggested that society exercise ‘sadbhav’ (affectionate behaviour), ‘sadachar’ (good manners), ‘sahyog’ (cooperation), and ‘samvad’ (dialogue) during this crucial time.

‘Sadbhav’ will heal those who are suffering. While ‘sahyog’ will give them confidence, ‘sadachar’ will boost their self-respect and dialogue will bring positivity in society.

Bhagwat’s key message for people to adopt ‘swadeshi’ lifestyle. He requested all stakeholders to promote everything ‘swadeshi’ and that will play a key role in the economy in upcoming times.

His message was on time and as per the emerging global situation. With most of the countries now facing an economic crisis, domestic consumption will play a major role in the survival of the economy. He emphasised more on the self-reliance.

The ‘swadeshi’ lifestyle will not only make the Indian economy more independent but it will also help Indian industries grow a better pace. The COVID-19 crisis has taught us many lessons, one of them is that every country should produce some portion of its basic necessities.

We should be in discipline and perform in the discipline. We should also focus on ‘tatparta’ (readiness) as this pandemic is all about how we are prepared for such situations in future.

Nevertheless, India is doing a great job during this crisis as the World Health Organisation also applauded the country’s preparedness.

The prime minister took the right decisions at right times for the citizens of the country and created awareness about this pandemic as it plays an essential role in creating a difference.

He also talked about how India should not only think for itself, but it should also think about the world and how it can help the world overcome this crisis.

He mentioned India’s efforts to send medical assistance to the world when India is itself facing similar crisis. He called upon the youth to come up with more innovation and technological interventions to help India become a world leader.

As the leader of the social organisation, his approach was non-formal and interactive so common mass can attach themselves to his message. His message was carrying positivity and hope of a better future which is very essential in this hour of crisis.

He gave the example of Hanuman, the greatest worshipper of Lord Ram. He said that “once Lord Ram gave Hanuman a quizzical look and said ‘What are you, a monkey or a man?’ Hanuman bowed his head reverently, folded his hands and said ‘When I do not know who I am, I serve You and when I do know who I am, You and I are One’.”

So, it can be well said that it is essential for the RSS to provide assistance to the needy to create a difference in society.

As chief of the world’s largest social organisation, his message was for the universal audience. It has inclusiveness and brotherhood but at the same time, he was conscious about India’s rile in this crucial juncture and how Swayamsevaks can ensure help the nation at the world stage.