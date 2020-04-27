RSS chief Unveils Roadmap for India's March Ahead Amidst Covid-19 Challenge

The much awaited nationwide address of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS’) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat reflected the organisation’s strategy to check the onslaught of divisive forces that are targeting India’s fight against Covid-19 both from within and outside. The address holds significance in wake of the actions of certain members of Tablighi Jamat, which many blame for faster and wider spread of Coronavirus in India.

Dr Bhagwat’s emphasis on an ‘all inclusive’ approach by mentioning that 1.3 billion population should be treated as One and no one should be left out during relief work is also significant as it would help to counter the propaganda that Muslims in India are being victimized during the country’s fight against the ongoing pandemic.

The Sarsanghchalak categorically said, If someone commits a mistake, that shouldn’t create a distance from the whole community. The comment was clearly aimed to counter the attempts by certain section of International media and the nexus of Ultra-Left and Jehadi elements in India which is trying to raise a false bogey of ‘Islamophobia’ in the country.

Another key takeaway from the Sarsanghchalak’s speech was his emphasis on ‘Swadeshi’ model and the need to look for a new model of development for India. It reiterated the RSS’ earlier stand on the issue of economy that India needs to develop its own economic framework rather than relying on the western economic framework that focuses mainly on consumption driven economies.

Many would see Dr Bhagwat’s remarks in context of the anti-China sentiment in the global economy in wake of China’s controversial role that, many believe, has led to the global spread of the ongoing pandemic. However, what the Sarsanghchalak has to be seen in the larger context. The RSS ideologues like Dattopant Thengadi and the Bharatiya Jansangh ideologues like Deendayal Upadhyaya had consistently challenged the Western paradigm of economic development and always emphasized that there is a need to have an indigenous model of economic development which is deeply rooted in the eternal cultural values of the Hindu philosophy.

The Sarsanghchalak’s latest address gave a broad outline of the proposed economic model as he clearly mentioned what we need is to protect environment and be more energy efficient.

He also emphaised that India needs to reduce its dependence on other countries and should be self-sufficient. That is a straight challenge to Ricardo’s ‘Theory of comparative advantage’ which has driven the decision making apparatus in almost every economy across the globe over the last 100 years or so. This has resulted in global meltdown after every few years especially during the last three decades. India with its large domestic market and strong resource base, both natural and humans, can provide a better solution to the world.

Another key take away from the Sarsanghchalak’s address is that he urged the citizens of the country to come forward and observe the necessary discipline which would be required to tackle the challenges emerging out of the current situation. It may be recalled here that one of the key elements of the RSS’ functioning is to inculcate a sense of discipline amongst common people. The organisation has been relentlessly pursuing this cause through its daily ‘Shakha’(there are around 70,000 daily shakhas that take place across the nation at present) and training camps. The Sarsanghchalak also emphasised the need for readiness to sacrifice and having a balanced approach in handling the current crisis. These two are again, the hallmarks of the RSS’ organisational and functional structure.

Significantly, Dr Bhagwat outlined four important elements that should comprise India’s strategy not only during the current situation but also during the post-Corona global order. These four elements are:

-A sensitive administration that focuses on welfare of the society



- The country’s politics should be reshaped in such a way that the concern for the nation’s best interests should override petty politicking



-An education system that provides imbibe values that should help to prepare ideal citizens



-And most importantly, the need for responsible behavior from all the citizens.

In a nutshell, amidst the gloomy atmosphere that has engulfed the world during the current pandemic of Covid-19, Dr Bhagwat unveiled a roadmap of turning the adversity into opportunity for India by putting at rest the divisive tendencies, creating an indigenous economic policy framework and creating an atmosphere where the society and the government works hand-in-hand to deal with the present and the future challenges.

(The writer is CEO of Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra and author of two books on RSS. The views expressed are personal)