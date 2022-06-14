Safety Net: India Pushes for Distinction between Industrial, Livelihood Fishing at WTO on Subsidy Row

On Monday, right outside the UN headquarters in Geneva, the iconic Broken Chair — Daniel Berset’s tribute to civilians torn by war — cast a long shadow. A shadow big enough to give a motley group of tourists some respite from the bright sun. Many were busy clicking pictures, posing as if trying to hold the broken leg of the chair. Trickery with the lens at the right angle gave you the perfect shot. Wonder if many realise the importance and significance of this sculpture, a work of art in itself.

A team stops right next to the sequential fountains — a visual spectacle at the time of the day. As children ran through the seemingly sporadic but much synchronised sequence of the fountains, a group of 30-odd individuals got down from a tram. They were dressed in various traditional attire. Oblivious to the gaze of the onlookers, this group made its way past the Sri Lankan protesters raising their voices against the genocide committed against Tamils and the mess that the Rajpaksas have landed the country in.

This group of traditionally attired individuals has come to Geneva all the way from India. Representing more than eight states that make up the Indian coastline, 34 members of the fishing community are in Geneva with a single-minded agenda: to raise their voices against calls to eradicate subsidies for small and medium fishermen. India has an 8,118 km coastline with an Exclusive Economic Zone of 2.08 million sq km. According to the CMFRI Census 2016, the total marine fisherfolk population is 3.77 million, comprising 0.90 million families. They reside in 3,202 fishing villages (DoF, GoI Statistics Data). Nearly 67.3% of the fishermen families were under the BPL category. Traditional fisheries involve fishing households (as opposed to commercial companies), using relatively small amounts of capital and energy, relatively small fishing vessels, usually about 20 metres in overall length, making short fishing trips close to shore. They are also called small-scale fisheries.

The marine fishery in India is small-scale and provides food security to millions of people. There is no industrial fishing in India. Industrial fishing by developed nations involves large fishing vessels conducting fishing activities on high seas beyond EEZ and also within EEZ and is detrimental to fish stock. The Indian boat types range from the traditional catamarans, masula boats, plank-built boats, dugout canoes, machwas, dhonis, to the present-day motorised fibre-glass boats, mechanised trawlers, and gillnetters.

The traditional and sustainable fishing practices by Indian fishers have been used for thousands of years and only for subsistence fishing. Indian fisheries’ resources are conserved and protected well by the fishers by their traditional and cultural beliefs. Sustainable fisheries are supported by the government by means of a declaration of fishing holidays for a period of 61 days and implementation of fisheries’ regulation Act by the concerned states.

India is not a major fishery subsidy provider. China, the EU, and the US offer an annual fishery subsidy of $7.3 billion, $3.8 billion, and $3.4 billion, respectively. India offered just $277 million as subsidy in 2018 to small fishers. Subsidy assistance to fishers helps them venture out for fishing for supporting their livelihood and protection of their families. The stoppage of subsidy assistance to fishers in India will ultimately affect millions of fishers and their families and will lead to poverty. The Indian marine fisher population is more than the population of 112 countries (only 122 countries have a population greater).

Interaction with various fisherfolk from across the nation’s coastline revealed their awareness of the problem. They have made the long journey to the doorstep of the WTO with a simple straightforward demand: “Discipline the subsidy for industrial fishing, not for livelihood fishing”. It is the deep-sea industrial fishers who are responsible for the ecological imbalance and threat to the planet. They are the ones who need to be disciplined. The onus is on the developed nations yet again that profit does not supersede lives and livelihood.

India is making a serious push to ensure that the text is worded to safeguard the interest of livelihood fishers. Many nations have joined the chorus with India as it yet again champions the cause of developing countries against the industrial hegemony of the developed nations. For far too long, entities like the WTO and the UN have bowed down to the whims and wishes of select few nations. One of the biggest calls at the World Trade Organization is for equal rights and special consideration for developing nations. Let us hope that the voice of millions of fisherfolk doesn’t fall on deaf ears.

