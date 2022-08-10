SMIC’s New 7nm Chip Should Worry West — But There’s A Way Out

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the global supply chains, the role of semiconductors and their intricate supply chain have come to the forefront. The industry has become a central aspect in the geopolitical tussle, especially between the US and China, in their ongoing trade and tech war.

Last week’s newsbreak from China has now caused ripple effects in the US’s technological ecosystem. Following on the heels of the advancement of the CHIPS bill in the US Senate which passed the legislation to provide over $52 billion in subsidies to improve domestic semiconductor manufacturing, there has been a new development from its competitor.

There were recent reports that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China’s biggest semiconductor foundry and fabrication facility has developed a chip using a 7nm technology node indigenously. The new chip, a leading-edge node (in terms of the number of transistors fitted on the chip itself) as per the TechInsights report, has been developed by SMIC for MinerVa Semiconductor, a semiconductor design company registered in Canada but with Chinese directors at the helm. The chip has been specifically designed and manufactured for the mining of the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The report also suggests that SMIC plans to use the process technology to develop other products at the same node in the future.

This has raised concerns in the US regarding the advancement of China in the semiconductor industry in the past two years despite many hurdles. Covid-19 had very little impact on the running of fabrication facilities within the country. In 2020, when the global chip shortage became a major issue considering the fragility of the semiconductor supply chain, the US started imposing sanctions to cripple China’s growth in the domain. However, two years ahead, China’s share in the global market has only increased. Now, SMIC’s leap forward in developing a process technology less than 10nm has only caused worry for the US and its allies.

There’s definitely a reason to worry but there are also reasons why this might not be a big deal in the upcoming chip war. Let’s get to the bad news first.

Why West needs to be wary

The new 7nm chip developed by SMIC as per reports has significant similarities in design and workflow to that of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) technology. A report from the United Daily News (UDN) also shared images of the recent chip which shows an uncanny resemblance to that of the TSMC chip. The Taiwanese press has also mentioned how SMIC’s design might have been potentially stolen from TSMC. This is indeed a concern for the West with the possibility of industrial espionage giving China an edge over the rest. If China and its companies have actually succeeded in deriving high-end semiconductor technology from its island neighbour through illegal means, it won’t be long before Chinese semiconductor firms get access to the 5 and 3nm technology nodes also.

Another issue with the manufacture of the new chip is the manufacturing equipment used by China and SMIC itself. The firm used Deep Ultra-Violet (DUV) lithography instead of the preferred Extreme Ultra-Violet (EUV) lithography technology (used by semiconductor manufacturing giants like TSMC, Samsung, and Intel) to develop the chip itself. These are machines used to print extremely tiny circuits on a Silicon wafer with perfect precision using specific wavelengths of light. It was also believed that the 7nm process needed EUV machines to function but SMIC ended up doing it without access to EUV technology itself.

This was essential as the US had placed sanctions to prevent the export of EUV machines to China itself. The EUV machines were developed by a Dutch company ASML (which has almost a monopoly over the market) which was also pressurised by the US to stop all exports to any Chinese manufacturers. In spite of these sanctions, SMIC’s achievement of manufacturing a 7nm chip without EUV remains impressive.

Why it’s not a cause for concern

Though this may seem as if China is going to displace the other semiconductor powerhouses soon, it is not true. The 7nm technology was first used by TSMC way back in 2016 and used EUV machines for large-scale manufacturing of these chips. So China and its technology giant are actually lagging behind quite a bit with respect to advancements in semiconductor technology itself. Industry insiders have already mentioned that the country will find it hard to move forward to 5nm and 3nm technology nodes without access to EUV machines. Manufacturing giants have already moved on from EUV to High-NA (numeric aperture) machines which provide better resolution for printing resulting in improved yield.

With sanctions in place, Chinese technology firms getting access to high-end manufacturing equipment will take some time. Unless the equipment firms go against the US government’s sanctions and decide to export to China, its constituent semiconductor manufacturing firms will have a hard time accessing these advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

With respect to the SMIC’s 7nm chip itself, there are also doubts on whether it’s on the same level as those of TSMC and Samsung. Since it’s a Bitcoin-mining-specific chip, the memory capability of the chip is said to be lower than that of other chips using similar process technology. The question of production capacity and yield also remains a barrier for China and SMIC. The use of DUV instead of EUV is a more complex and expensive process that reduces the yield. Large-scale manufacturing of leading-edge nodes’ chipsets is yet to be established by Chinese semiconductor firms.

The recent announcement of SMIC and its 7nm chip has to be a wake-up call for the US and its allies. China’s steady rise, despite US sanctions in the semiconductor domain, is something to watch out for. This recent technology leap by SMIC might not set the alarm bells ringing but it’s imperative that the West gets its act together if it plans to win the impending chip wars.

Arjun Gargeyas is a research analyst at Takshashila Institution. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

