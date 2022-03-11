Some Analysts Must Relearn Their Trade As The Modi-Yogi Double Engine Wins Big

It seems that our “political analysts”, especially of vintage left-secular variety and the political leaders, brought up on casteist and communal politics are not ready to move out of the paradigm that people have abandoned, visibly, since 2014.

Check every election since 2014, wherever the seemingly invincible BJP has lost or won. People have voted for development and change where they have found that the ruling party has become insensitive and lethargic in governance. If the party delivered well, it has been re-elected. Anti-incumbency has become a mere phrase. Voting on caste-based lines has been totally pushed to the sidelines.

In the latest round of elections in Uttar Pradesh, it is clear that the Modi-Yogi jodi or double engine has delivered and people have acknowledged and appreciated their hard work. What else explains a break from the 35-year-old tradition in Uttar Pradesh of not re-electing any govt? Most importantly, it has happened on the back of the biggest disaster of the millennium that saw governments thrown out of the power corridors across the world.

This is despite widely disseminated propaganda about corpses in the Ganga. Obviously, people knew better. This is why the voting percentage for the BJP has increased from 40% to 42.6%.

We can wait for sectoral analysis of the voting pattern, but it is obvious that aspirations and acceptance of the last-mile delivery of relief during Covid and overall ease of living with DBT, toilets, homes, gas and more has worked wonders and given dignity to the poorest of the citizens, especially women.

Having witnessed the speedy and targeted delivery, people have realised that they were fooled for 7 decades by so-called socialist champions who only inaugurated schemes and then invented excuses of difficulty and lack of resources. And they have become impatient after suffering for three generations under Garibi Hatao politicians. They saw only the politicians’ garibi being removed.

