Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, Dr Jain will explain the connection between diabetes and erectile dysfunction, as well as some treatment options.

Erectile dysfunction (ED), also known as impotence, is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection for long enough to have sexual intercourse. There are many causes of erectile dysfunction (ED) which can be physical, psychological, or both. One of the most common causes of ED is diabetes.

Although diabetes and erectile dysfunction (ED) are two separate conditions, they tend to go hand-in-hand. Men who have diabetes are two to three times more likely to develop ED. While it’s not always easy to talk about, it’s important to be aware of the connection between diabetes and ED. The good news is that there are treatment options are available.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes occurs when you have too much sugar circulating in your bloodstream. There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2.

Type 1 diabetes, which used to be called juvenile-onset diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, occurs when the body doesn’t produce any insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps the body convert sugar into energy.

Type 2 diabetes, which used to be called adult-onset diabetes or non-insulin dependent diabetes, occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough insulin or when the cells don’t use insulin properly.

Connection Between Diabetes and ED

Diabetes can damage the blood vessels and nerves that control erections. This damage often occurs slowly over time and can lead to ED. When a man becomes sexually aroused, a chemical called nitric oxide is released into his bloodstream. This nitric oxide tells the arteries and the muscles in the penis to relax, which allows more blood to flow into the penis. This gives the man an erection. Men with diabetes struggle with blood sugar level swings, especially if their condition isn’t managed poorly. Diabetes can cause erectile dysfunction for a variety of reasons.

• Having high blood sugar levels for a long time can damage nerves and blood vessels throughout your body, including those in your penis and are necessary for erections. This damage can make it difficult to get and keep an erection.

• Some men with diabetes develop hardening and narrowing of the arteries that supply blood to the penis (called atherosclerosis). This condition makes it hard to get enough blood flow to your penis to get an erection.

• Nerve damage from diabetes can cause problems with erections. The most common type of nerve damage is called diabetic neuropathy. This condition can affect the nerves that control erection, as well as the nerves that provide sensation to the penis. Diabetic neuropathy can also cause pain in the penis or difficulty ejaculating.

• Hormone problems are another possible cause of ED. Diabetes can cause changes in hormone levels, which can affect sexual function. Diabetes can also cause low testosterone levels, which can lead to erectile dysfunction.

If you have diabetes, it is important to control your blood sugar levels and manage your diabetes with medication and/or lifestyle changes. If you have uncontrolled diabetes, you should see a doctor to get your diabetes under control. If you have controlled diabetes but are still experiencing erectile dysfunction, there are treatments available that can help.

Treatments for Erectile Dysfunction

If you suffer from diabetes-related erectile dysfunction (ED), there are treatments available that can help. Many men with diabetes find that lifestyle changes, such as losing weight. Reducing stress and increasing exercise, can improve their ED. There are several other forms of treatment for ED. These include:

• Penile injection therapy: For men who do not respond to oral drug therapy, an injection of alprostadil (Caverject) directly into the penis prior to intercourse has been approved. This hormone injection increases blood flow to the penis, causing an erection.

• Hormone therapy: Testosterone replacement therapy is recommended for men with ED who show low levels of testosterone.

• Vacuum pump therapy: A plastic tube connected to a pump is placed over the penis. The pump empties the air out of the tube and this causes blood to be drawn into the penis. To keep the erection during intercourse, a ring is placed on the base of the penis.

• Penile prosthesis: This is only considered when all other treatment options have failed as it requires major surgery. An inflatable rod is implanted into the penis to make it erect for intercourse.

• Psychological support: If erectile dysfunction is caused by psychological conditions, such as anxiety or depression, the patient may benefit from counselling.

In addition, there are a number of medications that can be effective in treating ED, including phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (such as sildenafil and tadalafil). A well-balanced diet, exercise, and good stress management have been shown to be equally important in treating diabetes. Talk to your doctor about the best treatment option for you.

There is a clear connection between diabetes and erectile dysfunction, with the latter being a common complication of the former. However, this does not mean that all men with diabetes will experience erectile dysfunction, nor does it mean that all men with erectile dysfunction have diabetes. If you are concerned about either condition, it is important to speak to your doctor so that you can get the appropriate treatment.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

