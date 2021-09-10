This Ganesh Chaturthi, a Note of Caution from One of India’s Top Doctors

One of the most popular festivals of India, Ganesh Chaturthi, starts Friday. While celebrations are par for the course, it would do us well to not forget the devastating effects of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic felt across the country. To add to it, the looming threat of a third wave, especially with a spike in cases in Kerala after the recent festival season.

If the last year-and-a-half has taught something, it is that at no point can we afford to let our guard down. Festivals are no excuse for lax public health measures and lack of COVID-appropriate behaviour. The usual drill applies during the festive season too: avoid large gatherings and closed spaces, maintain adequate physical distance when in a group, wear proper masks and wash hands frequently.

Festivals in India are extremely sensitive and emotional issues bound in centuries of tradition for the citizens, and there is likelihood that emotions might get the better of public health measures in these circumstances. A very tight rope walk is needed to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour in the midst of celebrating an emotionally charged festival, especially in states like Maharashtra which have had most extravagant celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi in the past.

I do hope the government comes up with the right balance of COVID-appropriate behaviour, mass vaccination and a low-key festival, with accelerated surveillance, supervision and implementation of the norms.

My earnest appeal to each citizen is: please have a low-key celebration following COVID norms to keep the devil coronavirus at bay. Happy Ganesh Mahotsav to all.

The author is Chairman, Manipal Hospitals. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here