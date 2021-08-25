UP Next: 2022 Polls Will See Whether Muslims Aspire for Development or Seek Greater Visibility

Muslims are the second largest religious community (around 20%) in Uttar Pradesh. There are many parliamentary and Assembly constituencies where shifts in the Muslim votes during election determines defeat or winnability for the political parties. There are constituencies such as Rampur, Farrukhabad and Bijnor, which comprise around 40% of Muslim population. There are various Assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh, Rohilkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh where Muslim voters determine election results.

The Muslims after Independence emerged as base vote for the Congress. They used to get political representation by the ruling Congress in the party as well as in government. The community was receiving its share silently until 1960s after which Muslims became assertive, demanding their share in power and developmental opportunities which created pressure on the Congress. To satisfy the growing desires of the Muslim community, the Congress evolved an ‘extra caring gesture’, largely symbolic and at times substantial, which led to the rise of what is now known as ‘appeasement politics’. However, the argument of Muslim appeasement emerged during pre-colonial time by Hindutva discourse but acquired more visibility in the politics of Congress during 1960s.

It is interesting to observe that Muslims are perceived as homogeneous vote bank who cast vote en bloc and do strategic voting to defeat BJP. This perception may be partially true but it overlooks the inherent heterogeneity of the community. The Muslim as a religious community divided in various sub groups. The community is divided in three identity divisions such as Ashraf, Azlaf and Arzal.

The Ashraf comprises Sayyid, Sheikh, Mughal and Pathans. The non-Ashrafs are categorised as Ajlaf, who primarily include Sheikhs, Churihar, Dai, Dhawa, Dhunia, Gaddi, Kalal, Kasai, Kula Kunjara, Laheri, Mahifarosh, Mallah, Naliya, Nikari. Abdal, Bako, Bediya, Bhal, Chamba, Dafali, Dhobi, Hajjam, Mucho, Nagarchi, Nal, Panwaria, Madaria, Tunlia. The Arzal consists of communities such as Bhanar, Halalkhor, Hijra, Kasbi, Lalbegi, Maugta, Mehtar. In spite of these internal divisions, the Muslim community is divided into Shia and Sunni and a large number of Shias have been voting for BJP since decades. These internal divisions of the community may have reflected in their political mobilisation too. But this possible heterogeneity in their political attitude could not get much attention in the study and analysis of journalists and political analysts.

The decade of 90s brought a sea change in the nature of mobilisation of Muslims not only in Uttar Pradesh but all over India. The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Mosque issue emerged during the 90s produced two changes. On one hand, it brought cohesive political assertion among the Muslim community and on the other hand, the impact of implementation of Mandal commission also reshaped political aspirations of a section of Muslim community. This led to the emergence of political leadership from Azlaf and Arzal sections. Due to deepening of Mandal discourse, the Muslim community understood the dominance of Ashraf in the politics. But they could not attack the Ashraf structure of community politics in aggressive ways as slowly and steadily the Azlaf consciousness started growing among them and creating their own leadership.

If someone prepares a political map of Muslim mobilisation they may understand that due to various reasons Muslims deserted Congress in Uttar Pradesh and moved towards parties such as Samajwadi and Bahujan Samaj Party who were claiming to fight for social justice. The leaders from various Azlaf communities emerged and joined the politics of SP and BSP in the late 90s. The Pasmanda Movement also emerged few decades ago and started aspiring backward and Arzal communities. So, the traditional Muslim leadership, which was mostly Ashraf dominant started getting replaced by Azlaf and Arzal in various ways. Secularism combined with the aspiration of social justice, which was earlier Congress’s plank, now went in the hand of SP and BSP to attract Muslims. The BJP as a Hindutva party also worked for the point of counter mobilisations for Muslims, which went in the favour of parties who were doing politics around Mandal commission produced slogans of social justice.

A drastic change appeared in the politics around Muslims when BJP almost ruptured the perception of homogeneous vote of bank of Muslims who produce winnability or defeat by their political shifting. The BJP in 2014 election proved that if broader Hindu mobilisation emerge in the favour of party there is no need for running behind Muslim votes. The BJP also proved that there is no need for appeasement politics for Muslims to bring them in the domain of development with other communities of society. So, BJP brought two notable changes in the post-2010s politics: It debunked the overestimation of Muslim votes, and proved that there is no need of any appeasement politics for electoral victory in a democracy. It does not mean that the opposition in Uttar Pradesh will leave their conventional notion and methods of Muslim mobilisation. It is true that aggressive rise of BJP politics made them bit defensive about their appeasement politics, which moved them time to time towards projecting their soft Hindutva gesture but they are still heavily dependent on their conventional political methods, which is evolved from the argument of secularism.

We need to see whether Muslims may behave as a cohesive homogeneous vote bank or may be fractured with influences from today’s era. There is a need to observe whether a section of poor and downtrodden Muslims will move towards BJP due to developmental schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana and several other cash transfer benefits. Last but not the least, whether Muslims will respond as identity craving public or development aspiring people in the UP assembly 2022 elections?

Disclaimer: Badri Narayan is professor and director of GB Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj, and the author of ‘Republic of Hindutva’

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.)

