When Pa Ranjith Was Told an Ambedkar Photo in Hero’s House Will Incur Losses for Producers

When I came to cinema, things had somewhat changed. This was largely due to the political changes brought in by Dalit assertion, and also because the films we made were true and resonant in a way that could not be refuted. So, we had an audience, comprising critical-minded Dalit youth and those from non-Dalit communities who were committed to an anti-caste worldview. The problem was that producers and distributors did not think that this emergent new audience could guarantee commercial success.

I would like to narrate here an incident that unfolded when I was filming my first venture, Attakathi. This was a film about teenage love. On the surface, it appears a comedy, but its background, that is the social context it features, has to do with Dalit lives and realities, and I had written the script in that manner. When I was looking to interest a producer in my story, I met one who was taken with it, and he agreed to support the film. We signed a contract and started filming with a totally new cast and technicians. For a while, things went smoothly, until the day when the crew was getting ready to shoot the protagonist’s ‘entry’ scene. The art director Ramalingam had got the hero’s home ready and in place.

Just then a person from the producer’s office came and told us that the filming had to stop. When we asked why, he said, ‘You’ve got a photograph of Ambedkar on a wall in the hero’s house. If you are to retain that picture, the producer is sure to incur a loss. The audience in Madurai will not countenance seeing Ambedkar thus. And the producer feels that if we do not anticipate the audience’s reaction and go ahead, chances are the audience will vandalize the screening theatre. So either you remove the photograph and continue filming or you stop filming.’

I was very upset and worried. My technicians exhorted me to give up on this shot and continue. I closed my eyes, begged pardon from Babasaheb and took off his photograph, and continued shooting the film. Since the on-location shoot was in villages where Dalits lived in large numbers, we finally did have Ambedkar in our footage—he was on every village wall, and there were umpteen statues everywhere. I also managed to fit in a scene which referenced beef-eating. In any case, once the film was done, the distributors were convinced that it would succeed commercially, its politics notwithstanding. So they agreed to distribute the film, and it did go on to do well, leaving both the producer and distributor with a measure of profit.

