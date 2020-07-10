Where are Tyre Marks, Handcuff? Why Vikas Dubey's Death Calls for Soul Searching on Encounters

Police’s story about the Vikas Dubey encounter is incredible and unconscionable. We heard a similar narrative in the case of how his aide, a wanted criminal, Prabhat Mishra, was killed “in retaliatory fire” just a day earlier, when he “snatched pistol of a police officer” while being taken to Kanpur for transit remand by the police.

There are explicit guidelines on how police personnel should secure their weapons. There are standing orders that has been in place since the days of Punjab insurgency. So the first question to be asked here is why did the policemen not secure their service weapons. The second question is, why did the police not handcuff Vikas Dubey knowing fully well how dangerous a criminal he was. Law provides you the authority to handcuff a person provided you give supporting reasons for it. They didn’t do it in the case of Prabhat Mishra and they had a chance to set things right in the case of Vikas Dubey but the police blew up that chance too.

Now, since the visuals have started coming in, let’s compare the visual evidence that we have in form of spot photos with what the police is claiming. All the visuals suggest that the road is perfectly flat. There’s no pothole, no reason for a car to overturn, no skid marks above all.

A car skids when its front wheels are at an angle to the road while the rear wheels remain aligned to the road as you brake hard. In case of photos that we are seeing of the spot, there are not even scratch marks on the car. No evidence to suggest that the car violently turned on its side in motion. It seems that the car was vacated of all its occupants and was merely overturned comfortably to its side.

And if the car did turn to its side, while all its doors are still closed, how could Vikas Dubey manage to escape from it so easily. He could have been easily pulled down by the police personnel sitting in that car. And am I to believe that the man, who clearly had such a big paunch, and is said to have rods fixed to both his legs, would outrun the cops in the fields nearby? The story is as absurd as so many stories just like it that we have heard in the past.

Had the police got his judicial custody and built an airtight case on his killing of the eight police personnel in Kanpur, they could have easily been able to get a death sentence for him. The police would have covered itself in laurels and glory, which isn’t the case right now. Now with his killing, the focus has shifted from his crimes to his own death.

If a proper inquiry is conducted into the incident and post-mortem of Vikas Dubey is supervised and conducted impartially, we may still be able to get to the bottom of the incident. However, police personnel will have to do some serious soul searching on what they are trying to become. Just as will have to be done by the common people, who will have to rid themselves of their bloodlust.

Disclaimer:NC Asthana is a retired IPS officer, who has served as DGP Kerala and ADG CRPF/BSF. Views expressed are personal.