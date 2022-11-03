Why a Call for Jihad ‘By the Sword’ at Brighton Mosque is Cause For Concern for Britain

A former trustee of Brighton Mosque has been jailed for encouraging terrorism. Abubaker Deghayes, a British Libyan, had called for jihad “by the sword” at a speech he delivered on mosque premises on November1, 2020. Around 50 people were present, including children, young adults and a fellow trustee.

The Charity Commission, which is a statutory body that oversees the quality and adherence to standards of organisations with charitable status, took the extraordinary step of removing all trustees. This not only highlighted the seriousness of the situation, but also showed the lack of confidence it had in Brighton Mosque trustees to ensure such an episode will not happen again.

As a result of this, Andrew Wilkinson, from the law firm Shakespeare Martineau, will now take over administration of the mosque as interim manager. One of the tasks assigned to Wilkinson will be to appoint new trustees.

What are charity trustees and how are they appointed?

Charity trustees are integral to the effective running of any organisation that is granted charitable status. If selected correctly, and trained appropriately, trustees can help govern and support the leadership to carry out their duties in line with the vision, mission and values of the organisation.

However, where charities have a weakness in their board of trustees, this can lead to the organisation being embroiled into issues that could have their charitable status removed. The appointment of charity trustees follows a typical four-stage process: 1) identify a need for a trustee, 2) finding potential trustees, 3) vetting potential trustees and 4) making the appointment.

This typical sequence of events assists the board of trustees to ensure that whenever someone is recruited, a traceable process is put into place. There are two advantages to this: the first is that where trustee boards have been successful in making an appointment of an individual that adds value to the organisation, when needed, the process can be replicated to produce similar results. The second advantage to this process is, if a charity is found to have appointed a trustee that breaches their legal and organisational boundaries, there is a mechanism to determine whether there was a weakness in the process.

This allows charitable organisations to re-evaluate and strengthen their processes so that similar incidents do not occur in the future. However, in the case of Brighton Mosque, where all trustees were removed, the process failed.

To understand how this happened, it is pertinent to know who Abubaker Deghayes is.

Abubaker Deghayes’ Terror Links

Abubaker Deghayes fled to the UK from Libya in 1986 after being granted political asylum from the British government. During this period, the West Berlin discotheque was bombed. Three people were killed, two at the scene and one at the hospital. Over 200 people were injured, which included 79 Americans.

The US President at the time, Ronald Reagan, blamed Libya and declared a “war against international terrorism”. The United States carried out Operation El Dorado Canyon, where coordinated air strikes were launched against the Gaddafi regime. Libya was known to be involved in state-sponsored terrorism – but this charge was rescinded in 2006 by the former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.

Abubaker Deghayes comes from a family with alleged links to terrorism or have been accused of being terrorists themselves. Omar Deghayes, his brother, was arrested in Pakistan in 2002. The US government held Omar on the basis that he was an enemy combatant and detained him in Guantanamo Bay for five years. He was then released in 2007 with no charges brought against him.

Abubaker’s extremist rhetoric is well documented and his apparent hatred for western leaders seems quite obvious. For example, he appears to have agreed that it was morally okay for the former prime minister of Britain, Tony Blair, to be assassinated.

Furthermore, when three of Abubaker’s sons had travelled to Syria in 2014 to join the al-Qaeda affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra to fight against the Bashar al-Assad regime, he appeared to have been complimentary about them. Two of his sons were killed during the civil war in Syria – Jaffar, 17, and Abdullah, 18. But Deghayes considered them to be martyrs, and that the violent endeavour they were engaged in was a just cause. The third son, Amer, 20, appears to still be alive in Syria.

During that period, the then British Prime Minister, David Cameron, proposed a travel ban on individuals seeking to go overseas to fight for terrorist organisations and then subsequently returning to UK. Yet despite this, Abubaker sought to travel to Syria to bring Amer back, his last remaining son.

Organisational Failure

What appears to be obvious about Abubaker Deghayes is that he should never have been appointed as a trustee for Brighton Mosque. A serious failure occurred in the typical four-step process where, vetting potential trustees and making the appointment appears to have lacked rigour.

The Charity Commission recommends organisations carry out a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) – this provides the organisation with crucial information in regards to criminal activity or other reasons why an individual should not be appointed. However, what a DBS check does not do, is monitor the activities of an individual, which could amount to acts of support for terrorism.

This is evident in the fact that Abubaker was able to make statements in support of his sons fighting the Assad regime. Furthermore, while he sought to travel to Syria, to bring back Amer, this also would not have been picked up by a DBS check.

Therefore, the onus of monitoring the activities of a charity trustee rests on the organisation itself but no such mechanisms appeared to have been in place. While it is true the statements made by Abubaker in the lead up to his arrest may not have met the threshold for arrest under the terrorism act, the statements were fundamentally at odds with the objectives of Brighton Mosque – that is, to provide a place of prayer and teach the younger generations the language of the Quran and the teaching of the Prophet.

His appointment and subsequent role as a trustee, with these statements in the public sphere, provide ample evidence of how the charity either ignored them, or did not have robust mechanisms to deal with them. What is also concerning, is the fact that Abubaker sought to travel to Syria while there was a travel ban in place.

The Next Steps

Andrew Wilkinson, from the law firm Shakespeare Martineau, will take over management of Brighton Mosque. As part of his role, he will be required to ensure that appropriate trustees are selected, vetted and appointed in a timely manner.

What seems to be evident is the fact that Abubaker Deghayes was able to continue to hold the role of a trustee despite his history of extremist views. Why there was a lack of action in identifying and removing him from the board will not only be a key question to ask, but also, what can be done to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

A key aspect to the selection and to the appointment of new trustees, will be the need to properly train them in administrative tasks, such as annual DBS checks, social media monitoring and a commitment to British Values, such as the rule of law and freedom of speech.

Wilkinson will need to ensure that these prerequisites are made clear at the point of recruitment as part of a personal specification and that for any potential trustee, these values and organisational policies are mandated as a requirement for the post. While it is entirely possible to game the system and employ disguised compliance in accepting these prerequisites, it is difficult to argue or work against them if the organisation itself runs according to them.

(Wasiq Wasiq is a writer and commentator based in London. Views expressed are personal)

