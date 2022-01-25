Why Muslims in Kerala are Leaving Islam

In probably a first in India, an organisation has been formed in Kerala to provide a platform to those who are renouncing Islam, a move which has significant socio-political implications. Although there are rationalist movements and religious reformist movements in our country, there was no organisation until now to represent those who leave a religion and want to continue as non-religious, neutral person(s). Now, a group of people who renounced Islam have come together to form ‘Ex-Muslims of Kerala’ and also decided to observe January 9 as ‘Kerala Ex-Muslim Day’. Moreover, considering India’s religious history, the ex-Muslims’ movement of Kerala can be viewed as a unique historical development.

Islam has some unique traits as far as apostasy is concerned. Unlike other religions, Islam prescribes death penalty to apostates. In most Islamic countries, apostates face penal action. In a democratic country like India apostasy is not a crime but such people face socio-economic boycotts and even violence from the Muslim community. In India, Islamic clerics use various kinds of bullying tactics to intimidate those who renounce religion or criticise its tenets. Often these intimidation tactics violate the basic human rights of individuals. Eviction, ex-communication of families, family ex-communicating a member, forcing spouse of apostate to seek divorce, not allowing an apostate to contact their children, no share in inheritance, obstructing marriages etc. are some of the usual tactics. Families who refuse to follow the diktat of the Islamic clergy are threatened with social ostracism.

Framing in false cases not only in India but even abroad is another tactic to discourage apostasy and criticism of religion. If a person is not willing to concede despite these tactics, they may face threats, physical attacks or elimination. Due to the severity of such threats, most people are not ready to publicly criticise or disown Islam. In Coimbatore, Farooq, a rationalist, was hacked to death by Islamists for criticising Islam.

One of the major objectives of Ex-Muslims of Kerala is to provide social, emotional, legal and if necessary financial support to those who are renouncing Islam or being victimised for criticising the tenets of Islam. According to Ex-Muslims of Kerala, those who renounce Islam face various kinds of human rights violations. The group cites the example of Abdul Khader Puthiyangadi from Kerala who is currently serving a jail term in Dubai for criticising Islam. In fact, he was framed by Islamists from Kerala working in Dubai. It was their complaint to the Dubai authorities that resulted in his sentence. Interestingly, all his critical views on Islam are in Malayalam.

The latest example of such victimisation is M. Aneesh, an ex-Muslim known for his critical views on Islam who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police and is currently out on bail. Ex-Muslim movement leaders say that defending the Right to Freedom of Expression in the context of Islamic criticism is a priority.

Dr Arief Therovoth, a member of Ex-Muslims of Kerala, says the number of people renouncing Islam and joining their fold is increasing each day. In his opinion, the expansion of social media platforms and the pandemic played a significant role in the process. Social media platforms like blogs, Facebook, YouTube and Clubhouse are major carriers of their message. He cites the example of Malayalam Clubhouse rooms where ex-Muslim discussion rooms have maximum participation. Every single day, they attract thousands of participants to this platform. Interestingly, no pro-Islamic scholar is ready to face questions during Clubhouse discussions. Instead, the Islamic theologians are now advising their followers to not heed the words of apostates and have started giving such advice during Friday prayers. Arief said that in a significant development, clerics are now expressing their concern about people, particularly youngsters, leaving the fold of Islam.

Another Ex-Muslim leader told this author that the clerics and radicals in the community have no answer to their questions; therefore, they use tactics like cyber reporting, cyberbullying and false implication to suppress their voice. According to him, cyberbullying is the most frequently used method for intimidation, particularly on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Threats and abuses using filthy language are used for bullying. Cyber reporting to block social media accounts is another common feature used to curtail critical voices from reaching the masses.

He added, “Nevertheless, many people are coming out to express their views. On platforms like Clubhouse, the identity of participants are not revealed, therefore many people are now willing to express their experience and views on Islam. Earlier, physical attacks on apostates and critics of Islam were frequent when they tried to present their views but now due to availability of social media platforms, these physical attacks have reduced to a certain extent. Even then, critics of Islam can’t move around freely due to fear for their lives.”

There were several tipping points, say Ex-Muslims, that led them to relinquish their religion. Most of them say that at one point they felt a gap between what they have believed and the actual tenets and deeds of Islam. Growing radicalisation in the community is another important reason. According to many Ex-Muslims, the deeds of violent Islamic organisations created a sense of disillusionment regarding the true nature of Islam. And this feeling of disillusionment led them to take the extreme step. Few feel that hammering of sematic ideals through madrassa education hampered their development and ability to think freely; their renouncement of Islam, they say, was a reaction. All of them feel that Islam is a threat to the democratic and secular fabric of the country and to rational thinking. They also think that radicalisation is a threat to peace, stability and the integrity of the country.

An old Ex-Muslim activist says that in India there is no law to protect the rights of people who want to leave their religion. In the absence of such laws, individuals who want to leave their religion can’t be provided with legal protection. According to this activist, such a situation is not good for a democratic and secular country like India. It is high time to enact a law to protect the basic rights of apostates. He further said, “A country which allowed the voice of its atheist thinkers to flourish thousands of years back, should heed the feeble voice of such victims and act like a true democratic country.”

Ex-Muslims of Kerala is, therefore, seen as an important step forward in the collectivisation of dissent from Islam.

The author is an independent commentator and analyst who tracks issues related to South India. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

